THE NORTH AMERICAN BITCOIN CONFERENCE RETURNS TO MIAMI

The Event That Sparks Miami’s Blockchain Week Returns For Its Eighth Year

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynote is bringing the highly-anticipated North American Bitcoin Conference back to Miami on Jan 16-19, 2022. This iconic event established Miami Blockchain Week and will return for its eighth year at the James L. Knight Center to kick off the new year with a bang.

Riding the momentum and international success of the Fantom Developer Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE last month, TNABC will be a hybrid conference featuring presentations by hand-picked experts in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, roundtable discussions, satellite events, and curated networking opportunities with Keynote’s long-established community of curated experts, industry pioneers, and global change-makers.

“We are ecstatic to return to our home in person after a nearly two-year hiatus and host another meeting of the most powerful and brilliant minds in bitcoin and blockchain. If you’re excited for or even curious about the new global economy and digital revolution unfolding in real-time before your eyes, this event is absolutely unmissable,” said Moe Levin, CEO of Keynote Limited.

The past 12 months have seen a meteoric rise in DeFi value, enormous gains for both Bitcoin and Ethereum, and a dynamic global interest in NFTs. TNABC 2022 will track the highs and lows of digital assets, explore the future of regulation and compliance, and ask how we can collectively make the industry a more equitable, inclusive place. Thousands of crypto thought leaders, executives, change-makers, innovators, developers, and blockchain pioneers will convene in Miami to share strategies and experiences, look towards the future, and develop their networks.

The content will be streamed on TNABC’s virtual event platform, with live discussion and Q&A opportunities for attendees to probe the minds of our expert speakers.

In-person and virtual attendees will celebrate the journey of Bitcoin and blockchain so far, with the return of TNABC’s Bitcoin Museum installation, a renewed focus on the dramatic rise and bright future of NFTs, and perhaps even witness another momentous bull run.

“TNABC is the conference I look forward to every year,” said Harry Yeh, managing director of Quantum Fintech Group. “Returning live in person for the first time since 2019, it is THE conference in the blockchain space that sets the stage for all blockchain events for the rest of the year! Aside from Miami being one of my favorite cities to visit in the United States, the conference also brings together the best and the brightest of the blockchain ecosystem. I’m excited to be working with the Keynote team to bring this world-class event back to Miami.”

First confirmed speakers include:

Charlie Shrem , Bitcoin pioneer and host, Untold Stories

, Bitcoin pioneer and host, Untold Stories Peter Smith , CEO and founder, Blockchain.com

, CEO and founder, Blockchain.com Nick Spanos , co-founder, Zap.org

, co-founder, Zap.org Jenna Pilgrim , CEO, Streambed Media

, CEO, Streambed Media Harry Yeh , managing director, Quantum Fintech Group

, managing director, Quantum Fintech Group Alex Tapscott , managing director, Ninepoint Partners

, managing director, Ninepoint Partners Maja Vujinovic , CEO, OGroup

, CEO, OGroup Halsey Minor , founder and CEO, Live Planet, Inc

, founder and CEO, Live Planet, Inc Craig Sellars, co-founder, Tether

The North American Bitcoin Conference in Miami is hosted for its eighth year by Keynote, which is responsible for the largest and longest-running conferences in the blockchain space, such as the World Blockchain Forum (WBF) and the Fantom Developer Conference. Keynote seeks to inspire and enable the blockchain and crypto community across all skill levels, continue to move the conversation forward, and help shape their ecosystems.

First release tickets are now on sale at btcmiami.com with a scheduled price increase coming soon. A full confirmed speakers list can also be found at btcmiami.com/speakers

