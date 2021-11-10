ComplyCube Strengthens Biometric Spoof Detection Amid Renewed Crypto Craze
The SaaS company says enhanced liveness detection tackles the increased biometric spoofing spurred by the bullish crypto market.LONDON, UK, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplyCube, the leading Identity Verification (IDV) provider, has upgraded its biometric capability with advanced liveness detection technology. The company rolled out the major enhancement in response to increased spoofing attacks, especially in the financial services and cryptocurrency sectors.
Liveness detection ensures that the person attempting to open a bank account, register for a service, or execute a high-value transaction service is genuinely present during the process and is not being impersonated. Liveness checks are difficult, but not impossible, to circumvent, especially as fraudsters uncover the strategies underpinning spoofing checks. Identity verification providers must continuously invest in their platforms or risk falling behind highly motivated criminals.
Driven by its goal to remain ahead of fraudsters, ComplyCube regularly implements enhancements to its liveness solution. The introduction of advanced Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) technology will improve its ability to detect a wide range of spoofing attacks such as:
- Printed Photo Attack: a fraudster uses a printed photo of an individual to present during verification.
- Printed Mask Attack: a fraudster uses a mask or a photo, often with cut-out holes to blink, a common and crude test of liveness.
- Video Replay Attack: an imposter presents a video of an individual to fool a verification system that expects movement to establish liveness.
- 3D Mask Attack: a fraudster purchases or creates a silicon or plastic mask of an individual.
The global Know Your Customer (KYC) firm says the improved biometric spoof detection will be available as standard across all integration channels, including its Application Programming Interface (API), Software Development Kits (SDKs), and the recently announced hosted solution, Flow™.
ComplyCube says it will continue to invest heavily in its market-leading AI-driven platform. It intends to triple its deep learning team after adding high-profile customers across government, telecoms, travel, financial services, and cryptocurrency, since the start of 2021.
About
ComplyCube is a leading SaaS platform for automating Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance.
ComplyCube’s platform leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and expert human reviewers. It offers AML Screening, Document Authentication, Identity Verification, Multi-Bureau Checks, Real-time Monitoring, Proof of Address, Case Management, Risk Profiling, and much more.
Please visit www.complycube.com to learn more.
