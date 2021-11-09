Submit Release
Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 11.04.21

The first meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Meeting Agenda

  1. Introduction of Task Force Members
  2. Administrative Items
  3. Announcements

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

Join on a computer or mobile phone >> Event number: 2310 595 8060 Password: public

Join by phone: 1-650-479-3208 Access code: 2310 595 8060

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].

