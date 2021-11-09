$1.2 million project to improve Flaming Gorge marina completed with Utah's first Boating Infrastructure Grant

A large $1.2 million project to install over 30 boat slips at the Lucerne Valley Marina in Flaming Gorge Reservoir was recently completed, making it the first project in Utah funded by a Boating Infrastructure Grant.

Salt Lake City — A large $1.2 million project to install over 30 boat slips at the Lucerne Valley Marina in Flaming Gorge Reservoir was recently completed, making it the first project in Utah funded by a Boating Infrastructure Grant.

The project included the installation of two new ADA-compliant docking facilities for transient boats (boats that spend at least one night docked at the marina). One of those facilities has 14 slips for 26- to 30-foot boats and access to power and water services. The other docking facility includes 10 slips for boats up to 36 feet in length and 11 slips for long-term storage of large boats. A wave attenuator was also installed to protect the new docking facilities and boats stored there.

The project was engineered and designed in 2018, and fabrication of the docking systems began in June 2020. The final installations were finished in September 2021.

"The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recognizes that Flaming Gorge Reservoir is an incredible place enjoyed by boaters from all around the Intermountain West," DWR Boating Access Coordinator Nathan Owens said. "As boating visitation has increased at the reservoir, it's important that boaters have facilities available to them that provide for safe and enjoyable experiences. Working together, the Flaming Gorge Corporation, the Utah Boating Program (housed in the newly-formed Utah Division of Recreation), the Boating Infrastructure Grant program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Ashley National Forest pursued this project to provide additional, safer overnight docking facilities for large boats used at the reservoir."

The Lucerne Valley Marina improvements were the first Boating Infrastructure Grant project ever completed in Utah. Boating Infrastructure Grant projects are specifically for improvements made to benefit transient boats that are 26 feet long or longer. As a result, only large waterbodies like Flaming Gorge Reservoir, Bear Lake and Lake Powell qualify for Boating Infrastructure Grant projects.

"This project has been a life-long goal of Lucerne Valley Marina at Flaming Gorge," Lucerne Valley Marina President Jerry Taylor said. "The new dock system and attenuator will not only meet the growing demand for permanent and transient slips, but it will protect our current five docks from high wind and wave conditions. Our facility sees one-third of all visitation to Flaming Gorge, and this new project will enhance the public's experience. We are very excited and want to thank all of the partners involved in this project."

The grant totaled approximately $682,000 in funding through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the DWR and the Utah Division of Recreation, and an additional $597,000 was contributed by the Flaming Gorge Corporation for the marina improvements.

"These improvements will assist wave mitigation, boater access and help protect the vessels docked in slips, as well as provide a safe haven for any boaters potentially caught in storms or unsafe waters," Division of Recreation Boating Program Coordinator Ty Hunter said. "The improved restrooms and sewer pumpouts help responsible boat owners keep our areas clean and safe. The partnerships that allow for these types of improvements are important because they provide a positive experience for all types of water recreators. At the end of the day, that's what we all want."

The DWR administers the Boating Access Grant Program for Utah, which funds projects like boat ramps, marina parking areas, marina restrooms, docks and other improvements. Through a partnership with the Utah Division of Recreation, approximately $1.2 million in funding is available for these improvements at various locations each year.

Boaters can reach out to the local agency that manages a waterbody or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to suggest potential boating access improvement project ideas.