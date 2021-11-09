Chiropractor in Columbia MD Now Offering Pediatric Care Services

/EIN News/ -- Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmercare Chiropractic Columbia has long been one of the most in-demand chiropractic care centers in its part of Maryland. Their popularity stems from the thorough way that they go about performing their various chiropractic services and the quality of the customer service that goes along with that. It also has to do with the many different chiropractic care options that they offer. Now a new service has been added to that list. Palmercare Chiropractic is pleased to announce that it’s now providing chiropractic pediatric care services to residents in Columbia, Maryland, and the surrounding areas.

Dr. Kelan Connolly, the doctor at Palmercare Chiropractic Columbia, says, “Many people do not realize the potential benefits that chiropractic care offers children. Being old is not a requirement when it comes to musculoskeletal and soft tissue issues or the related health problems that are often associated with them. That’s why we are so pleased to have added children’s chiropractic services to our reputable wellness facility. I think that the parents of children that have health issues that may be treatable by chiropractic care will be pleasantly surprised by the potential results after they bring those kids to us for help.”

According to this chiropractor in Columbia, MD, the list of ailments that gentle chiropractic care may help children overcome is a lengthy one. It includes sleep difficulties, behavioral problems, immune system function issues, and ADD & ADHD. He says that also on this list are colic, chronic ear infections, bedwetting, and digestive issues. Even Allergies, Asthma, Seizures, and Scoliosis have the potential to be addressed with proper pediatric chiropractic care. It was also mentioned by him that some people raise an eyebrow at the thought of using chiropractic care to help children because they are so young and have not physically abused their bodies yet and he gets that. But Dr. Connolly went on to add that children have pressure put on their musculoskeletal system and soft tissues as early as their passage through the birth canal. This can have long-lasting effects on a child’s health that are very hard to relate a cause with. Some of the common problem areas for children are cranial issues, spinal adhesions, and injuries to the head, neck, and spinal canal. He added that while most parents are shocked to learn that their children are suffering from these conditions, at the same time they are relieved that a gentler approach to chiropractic care may be able to resolve them. The whole process starts with an evaluation of the pediatric patient. Dr. Connolly says they will check the alignment of the child’s spine, then use their hands or a small tool to make light, gentle adjustments. The goal of these spinal manipulations is to help restore normal movement and unblock the nerve flow. This is done to help promote the child’s ability to heal naturally without any more invasive procedures being needed. He mentioned that they are always happy to discuss with a parent how pediatric chiropractic care may be able to help their child.

Dr. Connolly also reminded that they offer many more health and wellness services than just children’s chiropractic care. A list that includes their popular back care services and strategically targeted spinal adjustments. All of their services are aimed at helping their patients on a path to a lifetime of wellness. He says that unblocking nerve flow certainly has the potential to contribute to this. That’s because when a patient’s nervous system becomes unblocked, it can allow the body to function at optimal levels, repair injuries, and protect itself from disease. Many patients are amazed at what a simple correction of a spinal misalignment can do for their well-being. Those that would like more information on the pediatric and other chiropractic services that Palmercare Chiropractic Columbia offers can contact them by phone, email, or by using the form found on their website. They have several facilities that they offer their chiropractic care services out of in the Maryland and Washington, D.C. areas. This includes Leesburg, Bethesda, Alexandria, Falls Church, and more.

###

For more information about Palmercare Chiropractic Columbia, contact the company here:



Palmercare Chiropractic Columbia

Dr. Kelan Connolly

4435463810

palmercare@palmercare.com

6851 Oak Hall Ln

Ste 301

Columbia, MD 21045

Dr. Kelan Connolly