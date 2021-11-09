The NH Fish and Game Department’s Salmon Sunday Event Cancelled

CONTACT: Scott Decker: 603-271-2501 Nicola Whitley: 603-271-3211 November 9, 2021

Concord, NH – This year’s Salmon Sunday event has been cancelled. “In an effort to expand the educational experience of Salmon Sunday, we are making some changes and plan to bring the event back next year,” said Inland Fisheries Chief Dianne Timmins. “We hope to see you there.”

For several decades, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Inland Fisheries Division has hosted Salmon Sunday at the Pope Dam on the Melvin River in Tuftonborough (Melvin Village), NH. This event, traditionally held the first Sunday after Veteran’s Day in November, offers the public an opportunity to learn about the Granite State’s landlocked salmon fishery by participating in a popular hands-on spawning event. Folks in attendance get the chance to extract eggs from large adult female salmon and fertilize their eggs with milt from available mature male salmon. Fisheries biologists engage the public in the spawning and fish culture process. Salmon Sunday now draws up to 200 people with many crowding around the fenced-in spawning facility for an up-close look at the annual process of gathering salmon eggs.

To learn more about the Inland Fisheries Division’s work, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/fishing/fisheries-mgt.html.