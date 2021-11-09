iCRYO Hits A Hole-In-One with First Annual Golf Classic

iCRYO announces the first Golf Classic that will be part of their annual Elevate Conference Weekend.

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, United States, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCRYO recently announced the Inaugural Elevate Conference at the South Shore Resort and Marina in League City, TX. In addition, iCRYO will be hosting its first-ever Golf Classic at the Magnolia Creek Gold Course on April 21, 2022.



What began as a way to bring franchisees, area developers, stakeholders, and corporate team members together will serve as a way to raise funds for an incredible cause. iCRYO has supported local, national, and global organizations since its inception and will use this new event to help the community. An official announcement of the cause will be coming out late in November.



“This is not your average, run-of-the-mill golf tournament,” explains Kyle Jones, COO, and Co-Founder of iCRYO. “In addition to the tournament itself, there will be a silent auction of memorabilia, gift bags, and more.”



The event is open to MEI, members of the iCRYO family, and affiliates. Players are $100 per person, including a round of golf, cart, breakfast, and lunch. For local businesses, there will be sponsorship packages available for purchase.



In late November, iCRYO will officially announce the partner organization that will benefit from the tournament.







About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Its mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

