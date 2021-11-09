Dag Heward-Mills: Abomey-Calavi, Benin is the 100th city Visited By the Healing Jesus Campaign
Abomey-Calavi, Benin is the 100th city Visited By the Healing Jesus CampaignACCRA, GHANA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healing Jesus Campaign, led by Dag Heward-Mills, has just reached its 100th city, Abomey-Calavi, Benin. The campaign has reached more than 90,000 souls throughout its ministry.
The massive evangelistic campaign seeks to fulfill the scripture of Matthew 25. Jesus explains that his followers should care for the poor and even prisoners, stating, "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."
The crusades led by Dag Heward-Mills are founded on the full gospel, and include powerful preaching and divine healing. However, the campaign follows the words of Jesus. In addition to evangelizing, they provide free medical care and clothes to the poor. They also distribute books to freely to converts and local pastors.
The campaign has won souls in Africa, Europe, and South America. Many wonders, healings, and miracles have occurred during the crusades.
Dag Heward-Mills has spearheaded many humanitarian efforts. His prison outreach efforts include visiting prisoners in Uganda, renovating prisons in Ghana and Liberia, and providing hot meals for prisoners in several countries.
He also ministers to the disabled. He has renovated and given supplies to schools for the hearing impaired. He's provided needed medical care and provided supplies to schools for the visually impaired. Humanitarian efforts also include supporting the physically handicapped.
Abomey-Calavi is a city located in the Atlantique Department of Benin. It is now essentially a suburb of Cotonou. It begins approximately 18 km from the city centre of Cotonou.
It has a population of 655,965 people, according to the 2013 census. It is projected to be the 11th fastest growing city in Africa from 2020-2015.
In addition to being the president of the Healing Jesus Campaign, Dag Heward-Mills is the founder and presiding Bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group Of Churches (UD-OLGC), formerly known as Lighthouse Chapel International.
He created the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Center (ABMTC), one of the largest Bible schools in Africa. It is located at Mampong in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He serves on the board of directors of Church Growth International.
He's also the founder of the Ghana Charismatic Bishops Conference. The conference includes 100 Bishops from 20 different denominations. It presides over 400 churches and 1 million Ghanian Christians.
He's also a member of The Pentecostal World Fellowship. The fellowship has members from around the world, and seeks to unite and mobilize the global Spirit-filled family in completing the Great Commission of Jesus Christ.
