Little Tsuki Launches, Leading the Pack of Today’s Dog Tokens and Forever Changing the NFT Landscape
The deflationary dog token encourages and rewards community participation while also offering tangible NFTs
We are thrilled to introduce the world to Little Tsuki, the new dog in the neighborhood.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of crypto, the dog days are here to stay, and one new deflationary dog token is doing its part to ensure it rises to Best in Show. Little Tsuki launched on October 27, 2021, with its revolutionary tokenomics and approach to NFTs. The token supports a rewards structure for community participation in its development. And in a move unlike any other token in the ecosystem, as the protocol achieves set milestones, it will evolve.
— Little Tsuki Developers
The evolutionary structure of the token is one distinguishing feature of Little Tsuki. Creators have set key milestones for the token's progress, and as each is achieved, new rewards and Tangible Non-Fungible Tokens (tNFTs) will be unlocked. This unique structure is unlike any other protocol currently available and seeks to drive community engagement and excitement for the Little Tsuki project.
Little Tsuki is also changing the way the world invests in and uses NFTs. It is one of the only tokens in the world to support tNFTs in its portfolio. When investors purchase a Little Tsuki tNFT, they are rewarded not only with a digital model of Little Tsuki Inu but also a code they can use to print their 3D tNFT. Each tNFT also comes with a custom music track produced by Little Tsuki developers.
“We are thrilled to introduce the world to Little Tsuki, the new dog in the neighborhood,” said Little Tsuki developers. "Though he's little, Little Tsuki packs a big punch in revolutionizing the crypto world with a never-before-seen approach to token evolution, community rewards, and NFTs. We invite investors to get in on this ground-level opportunity as we continue to expand the project and become available on numerous crypto exchanges. The future of dog tokens is bright, and Little Tsuki is leading the pack."
To celebrate the token’s launch, the Little Tsuki team has launched an aggressive marketing campaign for its project, purchasing a billboard in Times Square.
To learn more about Little Tsuki, visit https://www.littletsukiinu.io/.
team@littletsukiinu.io