Dag Heward-Mills Ghana: Dedication of the Ghana Charismatic Bishops Council Tower
Dedication of the Ghana Charismatic Bishops Council TowerACCRA, GHANA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ghana Charismatic Bishops’ Conference dedicated its new offices in Teshie. It was named "The Makarios Tower". Bishops and leaders from several Charismatic denominations were present for the dedication, according to Dag Heward-Mills Ghana.
The Markarios Tower
The Markarios Tower is 4 stories tall. It boasts offices and executive conference facilities. It features two chapels, a library, and a bookshop, complete with a multimedia gallery. The ultra-modern building is located in Teshie, at No. 1 Lekma Road, Tema Beach Road. It was formally opened on May 13, 2021.
Tower Dedication
The dedication was attended by many Ghanaian spiritual leaders. Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Paul Kwabena Boafo, and Archbishop (elect) Salifu Amoako of the Alive Chapel International were in attendance. Bishops, including Bishop Gordon Kisseih, and prophets, including Prophet Alex Owusu, were also attendees.
Dedication Speech by Dag Heward-Mills Ghana
Dag Heward-Mills Ghana begins his dedication speech by quoting Matthew 16:18, which states, "That the Church of God will be built, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it".
He then states, "This building is to further God’s work in Ghana. I believe in the church being united and being together, and for that we need to remember that we all come from one source as Christians in Ghana."
He goes on to explain that the Presbyterians and Catholics were the first to bring Christianity to Ghana. He then calls for the Orthodox, Pentecostals, Charismatics, and the prophets to, "contribute to the growth of the church, and its contribution to Ghana’s advancement”
Ribbon Cutting by Paul Boafo
The ribbon-cutting was performed by Paul Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church. He called for all leaders to encourage their church members to participate in the upcoming census, noting that is essential for everyone to be counted.
Ghana Charismatic Bishop's Conference
The Ghana Charismatic Bishop's Conference was founded by Dag Heward-Mills Ghana in 2017. It now has over 100 Bishops located in all areas of Ghana. Over 4,000 churches and more than 1 million Ghanaian Christians are under the authority of the conference.
The conference has Bishops from over 20 different denominations, creating needed unity in Ghanian Christianity. The conference's goals include prayer, intercession, and prophecy, particularly in regard to national matters.
Dag Heward-Mills Ghana
Dag Heward-Mills Ghana is the founder and presiding Bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group Of Churches (UD-OLGC), which was formerly known as Lighthouse Chapel International. The church was founded in 1987.
Dag Heward Mills has played an integral role in Christianity in Ghana and around the world. He has authored more than 70 books, and planted over 3,000 churches in 80 countries around the world.
