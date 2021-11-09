Westwood Laboratories Achieves ISO 9001 and ISO 22716 Certification

Westwood Laboratories is proud to announce that it has achieved certification of conformance to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22716:2008 standards.

Westwood Laboratories is proud to announce that it has achieved certification of conformance to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22716:2008 standards in the categories of cosmetics, toiletries, Over-The-Counter drugs, medical devices, veterinary drugs, and prescription drugs.

ISO 9001 is the most recognized of all quality standards worldwide, developed by the International Organization for Standardization. ISO 22716 is an additional certification that is specific to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for the cosmetic manufacturing industry.

It was the goal of Westwood Laboratories to validate the high standard of quality that the company has employed for years, and with the guidance of Penny Lord Hutchinson, Director of Quality Control & Regulatory Affairs, the company successfully navigated a rigorous audit process to achieve ISO certification.

Tony de Vos, Founder, and CEO of Westwood Labs said “Penny was responsible for the initiation and management of the ISO audit process, and she played a huge role in the success of this remarkable achievement. I am proud of her efforts, as well as the entire team, in making this happen.”

Penny added, “We wanted to prove our high level of quality compliance, so we did this on our own initiative. This process required the full participation of every Westwood Laboratories employee, and the internal responsiveness to this challenge was very gratifying, and a tribute to the company’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement!”

The audit and certification, conducted by Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc., was accomplished in three audit stages that spanned a period of over six months and included on-site auditor visits.

About ISO 9001:2015

The ISO 9001:2015 standard sets out the criteria for a Quality Management System (QMS), using quality management principles that include a strong customer focus, a process approach, and continuous improvement. A central feature of this standard is its risk-based approach, which identifies risks and opportunities, derives appropriate measures, and evaluates their effectiveness. ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, and the standard also aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system.

ISO 9001 was developed by the International Organization for Standardization, the world’s largest resource for international standards. Located in Geneva, Switzerland, the I.S.O. is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 166 national standards bodies. The organization’s website is located at www.iso.org.

About ISO 22716:2008

ISO 22716 is an international standard of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for the cosmetics manufacturing industry. The standard covers a multitude of processes, including manufacturing, storing, packaging and testing. Product Safety is a key objective of this standard. It enables an organization to manage the quality and safety requirements of its supply chain. Through continuous improvement, it can control the hazards and risks associated with cosmetic products, and it ensures that the organization meets legal compliances. The ISO 22716 standard is integrated with the ISO 9001 quality management system and features a controlled documentation system with a full set of updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The ISO 22716:2008 guideline has been approved and accepted by many global regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), International Cooperation on Cosmetics Regulation (ICCR), and the European Committee for Standardisation (CEN).

About Perry Johnson Registrars

Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. (www.pjr.com) is a full-service registrar that carries multiple international accreditations. PJR has the authority to register organizations, recognizing them for their quality management system’s integrity. The company is accredited in many countries around the world, and in the United States, they are accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

About Westwood Laboratories

Westwood Laboratories Inc., (www.westwoodlabs.com) located in the Los Angeles, California area, is a premier contract manufacturer and private label manufacturer of consumer and professional products in the categories of health and beauty, over-the-counter (OTC), pharmaceutical, therapeutic drug, medical device, veterinary drug, household and personal care topical products.

Since its inception in 1948, Westwood Labs has been an FDA-licensed leader in product development and quality custom manufacturing. With over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing, laboratory, warehousing and administrative space, Westwood is devoted to providing the most advanced cosmetic and drug formulations, supported by the highest level of research and development, laboratory capabilities and customer service.

