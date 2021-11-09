Submit Release
Pinestar Gold Inc. Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinestar Gold Inc. (“Pinestar” or the “Company”) announced that effective as of today it has appointed Grant Duthie as its Corporate Secretary. Mr. Duthie is a lawyer at Garfinkle Biderman LLP, where he focuses on securities, corporate finance and mergers and acquisition. He acts for private and publicly traded companies, underwriters and dealers in both private and public offerings of debt and equity securities, mergers, and acquisitions. Mr. Duthie holds a J.D. from the University of Western Ontario.

About Pinestar
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

