Pasta Sauce Market is Generating Revenue of $4.6 Billion by 2026 | By Product, Business & Application

The influence of western food as well as fast food in the emerging economies has increased over the years and with it the expenditure at hotels and restaurants

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasta Sauce Market generated $3.10billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4.60billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in demand for intercontinental cuisine across the globe drives the growth of the global pasta sauce market. However, high costs associated with raw materials and processing restrain the market growth. Furthermore, increase in influence of western food in developing nations such as China and India is expected to provide new growth opportunities for market players in the near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

• Pasta sauce manufactrurers across the globe have slowed down orhalted their production due to disrupted supply of raw materials amid the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

• The consumption of pasta sauce has been declined since the outbreak of Covid-19 as hotels and restaurants across the globe has been closed.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global pasta sauce market based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the red sauce segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total share of the global pasta sauce market in 2019, and is estimated to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to multiple use of red sauce in pasta as well as other fast food recipes across the globe. However, the vegetable sauce segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in number of health conscious and vegan people across the globe.

Based on distribution, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the highest market share of the global pasta sauce market, accounting for more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of all types of pasta sauces with various discounts. However, the online store segment is expected to register at the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the rise in the penetration of internet.

Based on region,North America contributed the highest share, accounting formore than two-fifthsof the total market sharein 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,LAMEAisexpected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, B&G Foods, Inc.,ConAgra Foods, Inc.,Campbell Soup Company, Lassonde Industries Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Mizkan America, Inc.,Mars, Incorporated,The Kraft Heinz Company, and Premier Foods Group Limited.

