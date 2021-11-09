Automotive Transaxle Market Size, Growth, Statistics & Forecast Research Report 2021-2030

Automotive Transaxle Market by Types (Front Engine & Front Wheel Drive, Rear Engine & Rear Wheel Drive, Front Engine & Rear Wheel Drive, and All Wheel Drive).

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive transaxle is a mechanical component that combines the function of transmission axle and differential into a single integrated assembly. So, when the power is applied transmission’s output shaft rotates the pinion gear that connects the ring gear on the differential. Hence, power is transferred to the wheel through two axle shafts connecting the transaxle and the wheels. The short drive axles are used to connect the transaxle output to the drive wheels and hub. Moreover, the vehicle with a transaxle has a transverse engine layout where the engine is mounted with the crankshaft running left to right. Furthermore, most of the vehicles having torque converters use automotive transaxle units because it is compact and helps to increase the performance of vehicles. Transaxles are used in front-engine front-wheel drive, front-engine rear-wheel drive, and rear-engine rear-wheel-drive vehicles. In addition, transaxles have axles integrated into their assembly. Thus, instead of having the differential in the rear of the vehicles, it is located in the transaxle housing that is mounted parallel to the transmission. It simplifies the vehicle’s driveline as the driveshaft does not have to connect to the differential before power is sent to the wheels. Vehicles with transaxle have lesser weight since the assembly has fewer drivetrain components.

The key players analyzed in the report include Toyota Motor Corporation, Magna International, Weddle Industries, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Allison Transmission Inc., Schaeffler AG, Jatco Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The government of major countries has announced a lockdown which has caused business shutdowns and economic slowdown due to COVID-19. Moreover, all the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have stopped their automobile manufacturing. This has directly affected the demand for automotive transaxle for automobile manufacturing. Furthermore, due to the unavailability of raw materials, the manufacturing of automotive transaxles has also halted. In addition, social distancing norms and other restrictions led to the unavailability of labor to work in manufacturing which further delayed the operation. Automobile is an evolving sector which was affected negatively due to the pandemic and rise in demand for hybrid vehicles will drive the growth of automotive transaxle market in the post the pandemic phase.

Top Impacting Factors

A rise in demand for powerful & advanced vehicles, vehicle production, and hybrid engine vehicles is expected to drive growth of the market.

However, demand for alternative transmission and frequent maintenance can hamper the growth of the market.

Moreover, the popularity in demand for lightweight vehicles, rise in the sale of vehicles, and aftermarket maintenance & service can act as the possibilities for market growth.

Market Trends

Demand for lightweight vehicles

Due to stringent emission norms by government worldwide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have shifted their focus on building lightweight vehicles by using aluminium and composites materials. This material will help in reducing the vehicle weight along with lowering the fuel consumption since low energy will be consumed during acceleration.

For instance, European Union (EU) announced in April 2019 that the average fuel economy across the manufacturers' fleet should be equivalent to 57 miles per gallon mpg in 2021 and targeted to increase it to 92 miles per U.S gallons by 2030. Since, transaxle consists of fewer drivetrain components it reduces the weight of front-wheel-drive vehicles thus, increasing the weight. Thus, demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to act as an opportunity to drive the growth of the automotive transaxle market.

