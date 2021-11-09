Precision Medicine Software Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in near Future

Precision Medicine Software

An extensive analysis of various countries provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Precision Medicine Software Market by Delivery Mode (On-premise and Cloud-based), Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Rare Diseases, and Others), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Research Centers & Government Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Precision medicine is an emerging medical approach undertaken by medical practitioners for the treatment of a patient, followed with medical decisions, treatments, practices, or products being tailored to the individual patient. Appropriate or optimal therapies may be employed based on variability in the patient’s genetic profile, environment, and lifestyle for each person. The diagnostic testing can be based on the context of an individual’s genetic profile or other molecular or cellular analysis. The emergence of precision medicine has addressed the dire need for better diagnostic and analytical tools. Precision medicine software combines the clinical and molecular data to provide with valuable insights to determine the ideal therapeutic course of treatment.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The precision medicine software market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, end user, application, and region.

Based on delivery mode, the precision medicine software market is classified into on-premise and cloud-based systems. Depending on end-user, it is categorized into healthcare providers, research centers & government institutes, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. By application, it is segregated into oncology, pharmacogenomics, rare diseases, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Synapse, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (2bPrecise LLC), Roche Holdings, Inc. (Foundation Medicine, Inc.), Fabric Genomics, Inc., Sophia Genetics SA, PierianDx, Inc., Qiagen N.V. (N-of-One, Inc.), Human Longevity, Inc., Roper Technologies, Inc. (Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.), Gene42, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Precision Medicine Software Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Precision Medicine Software Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Precision Medicine Software Market growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

