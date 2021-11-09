Grain Silos and Storage System Market Size, Share Analysis, Demand, Trends, Key Companies and Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Factors such as cost-effectiveness, high durability, and low workforce requirements are driving the market demand for grain silos and storage systems.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global grain silos and storage market is predicted to expand from USD 1.30 billion in 2020 to USD 1.85 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the projection time. The growing production of high-quality food grains through post-harvest management and efficient storage systems is approximated to increase the market for grain silos and storage systems.

Silos are specially designed containers used for storing products in bulk for long durations. The silos are widely used in industrial and agricultural applications. A well-maintained, air-tight silo with optimum temperature and other conditions is expected to remain unharmed for many years.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3904

The demand for grain silos is augmenting due to the increasing requirement for storing food grains for a more extended period. Several farmers from the developed countries are investing in the market to install silos systems for storing grains. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, high durability, and low requirement of the workforce are driving the market demand for grain silos and storage systems.

The surging rate of food wastage and post-harvest losses is attributing to the market growth of grain silos and storage systems.

These silos are preferred over warehouses as they offer better storage, require better ground space, and low assembling costs. The optimum conditions protect the seeds and grains from external weather conditions and pests and rodents.

The technological advances in agriculture and the high requirement of quality storage are expected to boost the market for grain silos and storage systems. Moreover, leading market players are investing in the R&D of products and are coming up with strategies for the merger, collaborations to retain their market footprint.

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely hampered the global demand for grain silos and storage system market. Due to lack of labor and disruptions in the supply chain, many plants were closed during the initial lockdown days.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/grain-silos-and-storage-system-market

AGCO Corporation (US), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Dehºetiler Makina (Turkey), Mysilo (Turkey), Brock Grain Systems (US), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), MICHA£ (Poland), AGI (Canada), Privé SA (France), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US), and MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy) are the key market players.

Further key findings:

• Based on silo types, the grain bins occupied the largest share of the grain silos and storage system market and is predicted to observe the highest CAGR during the foreseen period. The grain bins are huge containers mainly used to store corn and soybeans.

• The flat bottom silos segment is expected to observe considerable growth during the projection period. These bottom silos are cheaper in cost and easy setup processes for long-term storage.

• North America attributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the projection period owing to the rising awareness of precision agriculture. Moreover, the involvement of market players for developed grain silos in North America is evaluated to increase the market growth.

• The Asia Pacific region market occupied a significant market revenue in 2020 and is presumed to increase at the highest CAGR during the predicted timeframe. The growing occurrences of post-harvest losses, either due to environmental factors or due to pests and rodents, are aggregating the growth of the grain silos and storage systems.

Request discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3904

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the grain silos and storage market based on commodity type, Silo Type, Form, and Region:

Based on silo type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028)

• Grains bins

• Hopper silos

• Flat bottom silos

• Other silo types Bags

• Synthetic silos

• Bunkers

• Towers

Based commodity type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028)

• Sunflower

• Rice

• Wheat

• Maize

• Soybean

Other commodity types: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028)

• Sorghum

• Barley

Based on region: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Rest of World (RoW)

Key Features of the Grain Silos and Storage System Market Report:

• Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Grain Silos and Storage System market

• Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

• 8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

• Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

• Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Grain Silos and Storage System industry

• Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3904

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

Browse Related Reports –

Kava Root Extract Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/kava-root-extract-market

Cassava Starch Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cassava-starch-market

Meat Starter Cultures Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/meat-starter-cultures-market

Food Antioxidants Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-antioxidants-market

Lactose-free Infant Formula Market- https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lactose-free-infant-formula-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.