Gene Editing Tool Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Gene Editing Tool Market By Type (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease (TALEN), Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN), and Others), Application (Clinical Therapy, Diagnostics, Veterinary Medicine, Cell Line Engineering, Bioremediation, Food and Brewing Development, and Others), and End User (Biotech & Pharma Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Gene editing, or genome editing, is a type of genetic engineering in which with the help of engineered nucleases, DNA is inserted, deleted, or replaced in the genome of a living organism. These engineered nucleases, also known as molecular scissors, are the gene editing tools that are used to create site-specific double-strand breaks (DSBs) at desired locations in the genome. The induced double-strand breaks are then repaired through nonhomologous end joining or homologous recombination, resulting in targeted mutations. Such gene editing approach find its application in genetic engineering ranging from genetically modifying of plants for better quality to cure certain genetic disorders associated with animals and humans. Exhaustive research and development in genetic engineering has led to development of much powerful gene editing tools exhibiting high specificity, low off-target effects, and easy construction of DNA-binding domains. The emergence of these gene editing tools has resulted in significant interest in the biomedical community.

CRISPR-Cas9is one of the gene editing tools, which has been gaining tremendous interest in the scientific community due to its faster, cheaper, more accurate, and more efficient application than the other existing gene editing tools.

The gene editing tool market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.

Based on type, the market is segmented into clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), zinc finger nuclease (ZFN), and others. The applications covered in the study include clinical therapy, diagnostics, veterinary medicine, cell line engineering, bioremediation, food & brewing development, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into biotech & pharma companies, clinical research organizations, academic & research institutes, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Merck KGaA, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Lonza Group AG, Editas Medicine, New England Biolabs, Origene Technologies, Inc., and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

