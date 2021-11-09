Cloud TV Market Shares, Revenue, Topmost Industry Competitor Analysis by 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

The increasing penetration of smart phones, tablets, and connected TVs is enabling the growth and adoption rate of cloud TV platforms.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in adoption of smart devices such as smart TV, smart phones, and tablets drives growth of cloud TV across the globe. Television manufacturing firms such as Toshiba Corporation and Koninklijke Philips N.V. have started offering cloud TV applications and solutions pre-installed in their smart television sets. In addition, expansion of 3D content in television broadcasting is increasing growth of the cloud TV market.

However, lack of quality of video content to be delivered on cloud TV hampers growth of the market. Contrarily, demand for value addition in television sets is expected in the coming years as several television manufacturers would install cloud TV services in their smart television sets.

As the worldwide demand for online video continues to explode, businesses need to find new media streaming solutions to deliver video streaming services that rising online audience demands. Despite massive advancements in streaming technology over past two decades, there are specific hurdles that the industry continues to face. In particular, bandwidth limitations, latency concerns, and device compatibility tasks avoid viewers from experiencing unified video streaming.

Broadband speeds have increased significantly in last few years and new streaming technology (Adaptive Bit Rate streaming) hold lot of promises, however, there are still concerns to ensure consistent quality of services (QoS) from unreliable network environments and over long distances for majority of consumers.

In addition to increasing selection of services, convergence includes advances in streaming video TVs and devices, fast and reliable internet connections, popularity of watching TV on smartphones and tablets, and growth in supply of high-quality movies and series for every imaginable viewing preference.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• Organizations are encouraged to sensitize their employees around information security outside office space. Working from public spaces should be restricted and organization must utilize technologies that ensure confidential information remains secure on these devices in case of theft or damage.

• Organizations should take proactive steps by advising their staff and customers to be more vigilant and cautious especially while opening links, emails, or documents related to the subject COVID-19. Organizations should ensure their detection and alerting capabilities are functional while keeping an eye on impact of having many remote workers.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

