Fourth Party Logistics Market and Food Delivery Logistic Market Size, Share 2021 By Worldwide Industry Demand, Regional Overview, Trends Evaluation, Top Manufacture, Business Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fourth Party Logistics Market Outlook To 2026: The global Fourth Party Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 48380 million by 2026, from USD 46890 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global “Fourth Party Logistics Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Fourth Party Logistics market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Fourth Party Logistics Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Fourth Party Logistics industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Fourth Party Logistics market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Fourth Party Logistics market.

Logistics can be defined as the management of acquiring, storing, and transporting of resources to its final destination. Fourth party logistics is the most innovative form of outsourcing and has rapidly been gaining popularity since past few years. The fourth party logistics also has a lot to offer in the management of inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand driven logistics, and global orchestrator

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fourth Party Logistics Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Fourth Party Logistics market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Fourth Party Logistics industry.

The major players in the market include:

C.H Robinson Worldwide

Accenture Consulting

XPO Logistics

4PL Insights

Panalpina World Transport (Holding)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Global4PL Supply Chain Services

4PL Group

Logistics Plus

CEVA Logistics

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Sea Food & Meat Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Dairy Products

Oils & Beverages

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration the market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Fourth Party Logistics market?

What was the size of the emerging Fourth Party Logistics market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Fourth Party Logistics market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Fourth Party Logistics market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Fourth Party Logistics market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Fourth Party Logistics market?

What are the Fourth Party Logistics market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Fourth Party Logistics Industry?

Global Fourth Party Logistics Market provides information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Fourth Party Logistics market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Fourth Party Logistics Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Part 2: Global Food Delivery Logistic Market Outlook To 2027:

The global Food Delivery Logistic market size is projected to reach USD 2418.6 million by 2026, from USD 2210 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

Food delivery logistics market deals with the business of delivering food products at a desired location. Advancements in technology has led to the rapid growth of third-party ordering & delivering services. Global presence of food delivery services enables the supply of food products, which are scarce or unavailable within the specified time.

The major players in the market include:

Allen Lund Company(US)

Alliance Shippers(US)

C.H Robinson Worldwide(US)

Deutsche Bahn AG (Germany)

Schneider National(US)

Bender Group(US)

CaseStack(US)

Echo Global Logistics(US)

H&M Bay(US)

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics(Germany)

Henningsen Cold Storage(US)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Seaways

Airways

Freight/Railways

Roadways

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Sea Food & Meat Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Dairy Products

Oils & Beverages

Global Food Delivery Logistic Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Food Delivery Logistic market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Food Delivery Logistic market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.



