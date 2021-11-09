Patient Scales Market to witness excellent revenue growth, emerging trends & forecast by 2030

Patient Scales

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global patient scales market is provided in the report.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Patient Scales Market by Product (Floor Scales, Infant & Baby Scales, Chair Scales, Under Bed Scales, Heavy-Capacity Scales, Sling Scales, Platform Scales, and Body Fat Scales), Type (Mechanical Patient Scales and Electronic Patient Scales), and End User (Hospital, Clinics, Medical Center, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Patient scales are widely used in hospitals geriatrics, and bariatrics care institutions for measuring patient’s weight, height and other parameters. They allow optional shelf-mounted indicators for simple and efficient operation. Accurate patient scales are important diagnostic tools in many patient-care situations. There are different types of patient scales available in the market that serve different purposes including floor scales, infant & baby scales, chair scales, and others.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The global patient scales market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period due to factors such as surge in the medical & healthcare sectors, need for effective portable weighing devices, continued design and technology improvements in the pediatric scales, and improvements in load cell technology enhanced reliability.

The global patient scales market is segmented on the basis of product, type, end user, and region.

Based on product, the market is divided into floor scales infant & baby scales, chair scales, under bed scales, heavy-capacity scales, sling scales, platform scales and body fat scales. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into mechanical patient scales and electronic patient scales. Based on end user the market is segregated into hospital, clinics and medical center and others. Based on region it is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Algen Scale Corp, Detecto Scale Company, Health O Meter, Natus Medical Inc., Scale-Tronix, Seca GmbH & Co.kg, Tanita, Wedderburn, Welch allyn Inc, Pelstar, LLC, and SR Instruments Inc.

