Acrylamide Market Size, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Acrylamide Market Size – USD 4.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – High demand from the Asia Pacific region.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing application of acrylamide in wastewater treatment and as thickener in cosmetic industry is driving the demand of the market.

The global Acrylamide market is forecast to reach USD 5.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acrylamide is a compound prepared by the hydrolysis of acrylonitrile. It is also produced while cooking foods containing carbohydrates. The compound is also highly absorbent, which makes it ideal for application in baby diapers.

The acrylamide market is expected to gain significant importance with municipal wastewater treatment applications encouraging the consumption of the product. It is used in a wide variety of industrial wastewater treatment processes that employ breweries, paper, pharmaceuticals, leather, textiles, electroplating, and petrochemical. Moreover, it also plays a crucial role in playing a solid-liquid separator in municipal wastewater treatments for treating sewage. The primary factor driving the market are increased consumer awareness towards health and inclusion of a healthy diet in daily food. Moreover, the growth in the food and bakery industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The growing food and bakery industry is anticipated to propel the demand of the market.

The report covers market definitions, classifications, manufacturing and production processes, cost analysis, and government policies and plans. It offers details about the key factors that will positively and negatively impact the market growth over the forecast period. The report also provides pictorial representations of current and emerging trends, business scope, regional bifurcation, and key statistical data. For clear and easy understanding, the statistical data is represented in the form of graphs, charts, diagrams, tables, and figures. The report covers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to offer a comprehensive overview of the Acrylamide market.

Increasing focus on recycling of plastic waste, rising penetration of internet and e-commerce channels for sales, the advent of and rapid adoption of 3D printing to develop materials with enhanced properties and attributes, and growing demand for sustainable production of materials and chemicals have boosted the market growth over the recent past. In addition, rising focus on material informatics and application of ML and AI to improve R&D activities and capital expenditures, develop novel business models, and achieve greater agility in the production and manufacturing process of raw materials and chemicals to meet the growing demand from other end-use industries are some other key factors influencing the market growth and will continue to do so going ahead.

Leading Market Competitors:

Kemira, Rudong Natian, BASF SE, Ashland Inc., INEOS, SNF, Beijing Hengju, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, and National Aluminium Company Limited, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest,

More than 90% of acrylamide is used in the manufacture of polyacrylamides (PAM). They are organic flocculants, and their use is as wastewater treatment agents. PAM is also used as dewatering and conditioning aids for sludge, in industrial operations such as in pulp and paper plants, and thickening of waste sludge in municipal sewage treatment.

An important application for PAM is in enhanced oil recovery (EOR). EOR is usually used when the rest of the extraction methods have become inept. It boosts extraction yields by injecting either a gas or a PAM/water solution.

Europe holds a noteworthy share of shale gas reserves, and there are still countless reserves present throughout the globe. With fracking applications growing globally, the consumption of the market product is expected to grow steadily, supported by the upsurge in the shale gas extraction activities.

When aqueous acrylamide solutions are mixed with sewage, they form large flocs, which improve sedimentation rate in clarifiers, water removal in sludge thickening equipment, and floatation rates in dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems.

The water treatment industry is witnessing strong growth fuelled by the increased industrial demand for water. As water is utilized in large quantities in several industries, such as mining and metallurgy, steel, power, oil and gas, petrochemicals, food and beverage, and textile and dyes, government all over the world are implementing regulations to treat waste water on these industries, before releasing it back into the environment.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Acrylamide market on the basis of type, applications, end use, and region:

Applications Outlook

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

Flocculent

Thickener

Others

Type Outlook

Acrylamide Water Solution

Acrylamide Crystals

End Use Outlook

Water Treatment

Oil and Gas

Cosmetics

Food Packaging

Pulp and Paper

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

