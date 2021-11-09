Nucleotide Market Booming Worldwide With Leading Players: Ajinomoto, Star Lake Bioscience, CJ CheilJedang Corp etc.
Nucleotide Market Size – USD 480.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Growing R&D in the field of dietary nucleotides.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing application scope in the food & beverage industry and growing demand for dietary nucleotides are driving the need for the market.
The global Nucleotide Market is forecast to reach USD 769.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Due to its extensive usage in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors, the global nucleotide demand is anticipated to see substantial growth over the projected period. Along with pharmaceutical applications, remedial work dominated the property-owned nucleotide market, including improved immunity, beneficial effects on the intestines, and positive effects of stress recovery. Also, increasing R&D around the globe in the domain of dietary nucleotide along with yeast-derived nucleotide for livestock health is anticipated to fuel the growth over the projected timeframe.
The development and extension of nucleotide usage in diagnostic testing to evaluate and check illnesses, including the occurrence of multiple viral infections or a particular form of cancer, is expected to fuel demand in the coming years. However, favorable government policies are projected to drive expanding interest over the forecast period.
The use of nucleotide in nutritional supplements under conditions such as poor diet or stress will help to improve the immune system function that is supposed to propel development. The growing emphasis on human welfare from numerous health and safety organizations is also intended to boost demand over the following years.
Market Overview:
The rise in materials and chemicals companies’ deployment of digital technologies to enhance efficiency gains and increase reliability are the key factors stimulating materials and chemicals industry trends. The industry players are allocating huge budgets for advanced sensing and automation machines to enhanced optimization of operations.
Materials and chemicals are used across various end-use industries such as manufacturing, medical & pharmaceutical, automotive, food tech, among others. New product launches, technological advancements, growing consumer demand variety in daily use items, and increasing automation in the industry will accrue to major revenue gains in the coming years. Also, increasing consumer awareness regarding energy-efficiency and associated demand for sustainable products will boost market growth during the forecast period.
Top Companies Profiled in the Report:
Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Star Lake Bioscience Co., Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corporation, Ohly GmbH, Lallemand Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., NuEra Nutrition,Promega Corporation, Nanjing BioTogether Co., Ltd., and Affymetrix Inc among others.
Global Nucleotide Market Segmentation:
By Types:
Food Grade
Lab Grade
Industry Grade
By Applications:
Pharmaceuticals
Diagnostics research
Food & beverage additive
Animal feed additive
Others
Regional Analysis covers:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Nucleotide industry’s demand for gene chips & microarrays was estimated at more than USD 191.44 million in 2019. The increasing success of this technology among researchers is anticipated to accelerate the market, owing to its potential to run thousands of experiments simultaneously in one research under nearly similar conditions. Also, rising competition in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to test increasing quantities of molecules in smaller amounts among drug candidates. Increase in technological development over the forecast period will also encourage market growth.
In 2019, global demand for nucleotides in pharmaceutics was valued at USD 135.69 million. The thorough use of nucleotide in nutritional supplements under the circumstances such as inadequate nutrition or stress will help improve the immune system activity that is expected to fuel demand development. Additionally, progress is expected to raise the market for nucleotide as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in the manufacture of animal drugs.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a significant rate among other countries, rising from 2019 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The emergence of the region's largest producer of nucleotides combined with the demand for nutraceutical and the health food processing industry is supposed to boost demand. However, growing explorations of food & beverage additives, especially in the Asia Pacific, are likely to fuel demand growth in the coming years.
