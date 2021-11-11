Trailblazer In UAE Crypto Industry: Ali Bader
Real estate and Crypto currency entrepreneur Ali Bader revolutionized the UAE crypto industry.CASABLANCA STARS, BAGHDAD, IRAC, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital currency has changed the way people think about money, and the future of money is as simple as a click on your phone, allowing you to purchase and sell items digitally and in many currencies. Nations around the world are debating their national currencies, proposed central bank digital currencies, and cryptocurrency.
Crypto Explained
A cryptocurrency, or crypto, is a digital currency that uses an online ledger to purchase goods and services. Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, with a market capitalization of approximately $821 billion; Ethereum (ETH) is valued at $353 billion, and Tether (USDT) is valued at $68 billion. Blockchain is the technology that enables cryptocurrency to function. Blockchain is a decentralized technology that handles and records transactions across numerous computers. The security of this technology is part of its attractiveness.
The Middle East has established itself as a global center for financial technology innovation, largely thanks to laws crafted by UAE regulators who recognize that the world is increasingly adopting cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. This forward-thinking approach to promoting innovation has had a significant impact on blockchain startups launching in Abu Dhabi. The UAE government is a strong supporter of blockchain technology, referring to it as the "Fourth Industrial Revolution." In order to accelerate adoption, the UAE announced the Emirate's Blockchain Strategy 2021 in 2018, effectively setting a goal for transferring at least 50% of all government transactions to decentralized technology in 2021.
Crypto And The UAE
Crypto has caught the interest of many businessmen in the UAE. One of these men is Ali Bader. Bader is the owner of Sky Investments. With over ten years of expertise in the UAE, Sky Investments approaches real estate from a more creative and unique perspective, providing a modernized service and approach to all of your real estate needs. They offer buying, selling, renting, and managing services. Sky Investments offers a world-class service with no boundaries, and can service properties anywhere in the UAE. Sky investors get you the best market price for your home in the shortest amount of time and with the least amount of bother. They can help you whether you are a seasoned investor, a novice looking to break into the overseas market, or you currently own a property. Between 2014 and 2019, Sky Investments claimed the most real estate transactions in Dubai Marina, With over 700M AED worth of property being sold.
On the crypto front, Bader is a big supporter of a project called Fantom, and he claims that the initiative has a lot of well-known individuals in the crypto field behind it. Recently the first Fantom conference was held. Presentations by hand-picked professionals in the blockchain sector, roundtable discussions, networking events, and workshops focused on Fantom use-case studies, developer education, the future of Web 3.0, and best practices for project founders was all on the Fantom conference agenda. Bader has a lot of crypto currency exposure, and many of his real estate clientele are from the crypto sector, resulting with his growing interest in this industry.
Buying Property With Crypto
The UAE Central Bank has published new anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) instructions for licensed financial institutions (LFI) that provide services to the real estate sector and precious metals and stone dealers (DPMS).
Property developers and sellers do not take digital currencies directly, instead preferring to be paid in UAE dirhams or US dollars. They have, however, worked with reliable and top licensed digital currency brokers in various areas of the world, where Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies are traded and translated to the property's value in UAE dirhams, and then transferred to the developer.
With the UAE being on the forefront of digital change and adaptation, buying property with crypto is just another thing that sets them apart. For future property investors that are crypto enthusiasts like Ali Abdali Bader the new regulations are groundbreaking. .
For more information on Ali Bader and his company Sky Investments, visit: https://skyInvestments.ae/
Taha Al Daraje
Sky Investments
+964 782 399 4999
Info@dbcasablanca.com