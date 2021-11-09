Tissue Diagnostics Market Size To Reach USD 5.02 Billion By 2027 – Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Technological advancements in diagnostic procedures is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tissue diagnostic market is expected to reach USD 5.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Tissue diagnostics is the process of removing the tissues and staining it for the diagnosis of diseases, particularly cancer. Recently, there have been novel technological advancements in the network-based medicine, which allows for detection, visualization, and monitoring of conditions in a more effective way, which would result in better treatment of the diseases.

The growing prevalence of cancer is a significant factor in driving the market growth. Cancer has a significant impact on global society, including the US. Detection of cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances 0f survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of cancer. Identifying likely warning symptoms of cancer and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of cancer amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, in addition to the general public, would positively impact the survival rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the market demand.

COVID-19 Impact

As the global economies are experiencing the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations are suffering losses, among various other challenges. Nevertheless, firms in the pharmaceutical industry are of immense importance in combatting the pandemic and are witnessing positive growth in the contagious disease landscape with the race for treatment approval therapy gaining momentum. Tissue diagnostics finds usage in detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the tissues of patients and hence is garnering significant momentum in the market.

Key Offerings of the Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Tissue Diagnostics market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Tissue Diagnostics market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Roche, Merck KGaA, Biogenex, Hologic Inc., and Abcam, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By type, diagnostics kits held a substantial market share in 2019, owing to the offering of ease and convenience of use. There are various diagnostic kits available in the market, some of which provide an instant result, whereas others as collection devices for tissue specimens, which need to be sent to laboratories for further processing.

• By technology, in situ hybridization held the second-largest market share in 2019. There are many advantages of in situ hybridization comprising the application to frozen tissues, as well as its usage in combination with immunohistochemistry for the identification protein, along with mRNA.

• By application, prostate cancer is likely to grow at a rate of 5.9% in the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, men aged 65 years or older have around 66.0% higher risk of suffering from the disease. Also, prostate cancer holds the second spot among the cancer diseases responsible for the death of men in America.

• By end-user, the pharmaceutical organization is likely to grow at a rate of 6.5% in the forecast period 2019, owing to an extensive application of tissue diagnostic in the process of drug development and several other analytical procedures.

• The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.3% in the forecast period. The high growth of the APAC region is owing to the growing prevalence of target conditions, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and a surge in R&D activities the diagnostic procedures, among others.

• In May 2020, Agilent Technologies Inc. Visiopharm made an announcement about the signing of a co-agreement for end-to-end standardization and quality of tissue diagnostics and cater to the growing requirements of pathology labs globally.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global tissue diagnostics market on the basis of type, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Diagnostic Kits

• Antibodies

• Slide Training System

• Tissue Processing System

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Immunohistochemistry

• In Situ Hybridization

• Digital Pathology & Workflow

• Primary & Special Training

• Anatomic Pathology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Breast Cancer

• Lymphoma

• Prostate Cancer

• Non-Small Lung Cancer

• Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Hospitals

• Research Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical Organizations

• Contract Research Organizations

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Tissue Diagnostics market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

