Photoacoustic Imaging Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing growth of healthcare infrastrcture across several regions and rising number of cardiovascular diseases

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Photoacoustic Imaging market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. It is also known as optoacoustic imaging which can be defined as a hybrid imaging technique with a high potential in clinical biomedical application areas as well as multi-scale preclinical matters. It is one of the rapidly growing biomedical imaging modalities of the decade, providing sustainable imaging resolution and depth, along with optical spectroscopic contrast, thereby making it an ideal solution for real-time functional, structural and molecular imaging of tissue.

The report clearly defines the Photoacoustic Imaging market position on a global level. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Photoacoustic Imaging market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Biomedical PA imaging is currently at a rising stage of clinical translation and it is of utter importance for research institutions as well as academic establishments to make portable and affordable delivery and detection solutions to expand smoother transition to clinic. Issue helps to address a wide spectrum of PA imaging techniques, primarily targeting on latest advances in light sources along with its delivery methods, w1hich makes detection strategies which help maintain affordable PA imaging solutions.

Currently, PA imaging has also extended to biomedical and medical markets. The major segments are namely clinical (early stage diagnosis) and pre-clinical (drug efficiency monitoring on small animal), analytics (flow cytometry and microscopy for in vitro diagnosis). In 2019, the total PAI biomedical and medical market was valued nearly at USD 36.5 million, because of the analytics and pre-clinical segments. According to our analysts, it is forecasted to touch the USD 241 million by 2022.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In June, 2020, Fujifilm VisualSonics Inc., a subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. launched the first of its kind ultra high to low frequency ultrasound imaging system equipped with a frequency range from 71-1 MHz. With an open and configurable architecture, this product is specifically targeted towards scientific research community.

The highly going incidence of chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases and cancer is pressing the utilization of non-invasive and real-time diagnostic methods for detection. When it is compared to traditional ultrasound, the technology is emerging as a crucial diagnostic approach for the detecting as well as managing chronic disorders easy. This is mainly because of its efficiency in the functional characterization of living tissues, the growing demand for PA is increasing in clinical as well as preclinical research favorably for the initial detection of cancer as well as the abnormalities in cardiovascular diseases and microcirculation.

The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Photoacoustic Imaging market.

Key participants include illumiSonics Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc InnoLas Laser GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., kibero, iThera Medical GmbH, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., PA Imaging, and Teem Photonics among others.

Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Photoacoustic Imaging market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Photoacoustic Imaging Market on the product, end user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Imaging Systems

Lasers

Transducers

Contrast Agents

Software

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Institutions

Hospitals and Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Hematology

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Technology advancements mainly in the area of noninvasive technology

4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders across major analyzed regions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Dearth of skilled operators across the value chain

4.2.3.2. High procuring cost and even higher data requirement

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Photoacoustic Imaging Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Imaging Systems

5.1.2. Lasers

5.1.3. Transducers

5.1.4. Contrast Agents

5.1.5. Software

Continue...

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Photoacoustic Imaging market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Photoacoustic Imaging industry by 2027?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Photoacoustic Imaging market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Photoacoustic Imaging market and its key segments?

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Photoacoustic Imaging market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

