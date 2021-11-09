Heart rhythm devices Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in the heart related diseases worldwide, rising geriatric population, growing rate of obesity

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heart rhythm devices market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Heart rhythm devices market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Heart rhythm devices market.

The rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, increasing rate of obesity and geriatric population, increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco, favorable insurance and funding scenarios, and the adoption of technological advances are playing vital role in boosting the market growth of heart rhythm devices. The rise in heart related diseases is the prominent reason of high number of death globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In 2019, more than 2 million Americans had arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation and is reported one of the most common cause of death globally.

The report on the Global Heart rhythm devices Market studies the Heart rhythm devices market to offer accurate revenue estimations. The Heart rhythm devices market is poised to achieve a valuation of USD 30.34 billion by 2027, from its valuation of USD 17.91 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.8%. The report also sheds light on the various factors affecting the growth of the market.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Hill-Rom Holding (US), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Cardiac Science, Livanova, Stryker, Schiller AG, Biotelemetry, Applied Cardiac System, Zoll Medical Corporation among others.

Key Points

Discontinuation in follow up with physicians is one of the prominent market restraint, to remove the limitation market players are engaged in developing PoC or heart rhythm devices at homecare settings. For instance, in July 2020, AliveCor launched KardiaCare- a digital health subscription service that record ECG of the heart at home without need of any physicians

Heart rhythm devices that are to be implanted such as ILR, ICM and others work for certain time that might hinder market to avoid discontinuation players are engaged in developing optimum products. For instance, in June 2020, Boston Scientific received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the LUX-Dx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) System, a new, long-term diagnostic device implanted in patients to detect arrhythmias associated with conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AF), cryptogenic stroke and syncope

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Heart rhythm devices market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Emergen Research have segmented the global Heart rhythm devices Market on the basis of types, applications, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

ECG devices

Product

Resting ECG Devices

Stress ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

Lead

Single Lead ECG Wires

ECG Lead Wires

Others

Pacemakers

Implantable

External

Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

S-ICD

T-ICD

External Defibrillators

Manual External Defibrillator

Automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Heart rhythm devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Heart rhythm devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in the Cardiovascular disorders

4.2.2.2. Growing Geriatric Population

4.2.2.3. Favorable Reimbursement Policies

4.2.2.4. Increasing Rate of Obesity

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Heart rhythm devices Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Products Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. External Beam Heart rhythm devices Product

5.2.1. Linear Accelerators (LINAC)

5.2.1.1. Conventional LINAC

5.2.1.2. Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 LINAC

5.2.1.2.1. CyberKnife

5.2.1.2.2. Gamma Knife

5.2.1.2.3. TomoTherapy

5.2.1.3. Particle Therapy Systems

5.2.1.3.1. Cyclotrons

5.2.1.3.2. Synchrotrons

5.2.1.3.3. Synchrocyclotrons

5.2.1.4. Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units

5.3. Internal Beam Heart rhythm devices/Brachytherapy Products

5.3.1. Seeds

5.3.2. Applicators

5.3.3. Afterloaders

5.3.4. Electronic Brachytherapy Products

5.4. Systemic Heart rhythm devices

5.4.1. Iobenguane-131

5.4.2. Samarium-153

5.4.3. Rhenium-186

5.4.4. Yttrium-90

5.4.5. Radium-223

5.4.6. Phosphorous-32

5.4.7. Radio-Labelled Antibodies

Continued…!

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

