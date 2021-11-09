Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Overview Highlighting Drivers, Trends and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The high prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the clinical decision support systems market growth.

The new report titled 'Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market', published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers' understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2027).

The increasing incidences of chronic diseases across different parts of the globe is positively impacting the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market in applications such as drug databases, diagnostic decision support, care plans, and disease reference, among others. The increasing instances of chronic disorder would lead to a growing trend of increasing number of patients entering the hospitals, which would increase the amount of data at the hospitals' end. Thus, a precise and error-free tool for handling the data would be an inevitable need, where clinical decision support systems (CDSS) would come into play.

Competitive Outlook:

The ever-increasing knowledge related to the benefits of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)-based vaccines has spurred business demand. Accordingly, the increasing use of battery culture-based vaccines to manage diseases is driving market development. Growing knowledge among doctors and patients about the applications of monoclonal antibody therapies further contributes to market development. Some of the groundbreaking biological drugs on the market have been monoclonal antibodies that are starting to evolve for sanitation and some diseases to manage.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health, among others.

Further Key Highlights

By component, services, in terms of revenue, contributed to the clinical decision support systems largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of services is attributed to the offering of services, comprising consulting, training, and maintenance, among others, on a continuous basis to the end-users such as hospitals and clinics.

By product, integrated CDSS held a larger clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is estimated to observe a faster growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period, owing to the widespread demand for clinical decision support system solutions with functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst themselves.

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the globalClinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) on the basis of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Hardware

Software

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement.

