IoT Analytics Market: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

IoT analytics market include huge rise in the IoT data generation due to increasing deployment of IoT devices, advanced analytics and automation for businesses.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incredible growth of IoT data, owing to increase in deployment of IoT devices and demand for advanced analytics and automation for businesses to remain competitive are the key factors that drive growth of the IoT analytics market. However, lack of real time algorithms hamper growth of the market. Contrarily, emergence of edge analytics and technology development in PaaS are opportunistic factors for the global market.

Major factor that restricts rapid development of the IoT analytics market is lack of efficient real-time algorithms. Real-time algorithms are defined with a plan to serve real-time applications and handle data without any delay. IoT analytics being a new domain does not acquire robust algorithms and platforms required to handle growing size of IoT data.

The difference between data generation and data analysis is extremely huge. Owing to this, life span of new algorithms and platforms is restricted, and they get outdated rapidly triggering failure of systems to handle vast data generated through IoT devices.

Predictive analytics has increased significance, owing to the rise in number of IoT devices. It is a fundamental part of smart decision making, independent of human users. For instance, a self-driven truck uses Global Positioning System (GPS) reach a destination on time through shortest possible route. The GPS makes use of predictive analytics algorithm for controlling the truck and to choose the shortest path.

Through utilization of statistical algorithms, historical data and M2M learning, predictive analytics identifies future results. Predictive analytics use similar IoT data as utilized by IoT devices and processes to generate predictions and inferences. IoT analytics has the ability to process IoT data and create real-time dashboards plotted on various parameters.

Impact of COVID-19 on IoT Analytics Market (Pre and Post Analysis):

• Organizations are encouraged to sensitize their employees around information security outside office space. Working from public spaces should be restricted and organization must utilize technologies that ensure confidential information remains secure on these devices in case of theft or damage.

• Organizations should take proactive steps by advising their staff and customers to be more vigilant and cautious especially while opening links, emails, or documents related to the subject COVID-19. Organizations should ensure their detection and alerting capabilities are functional while keeping an eye on impact of having many remote workers.

• Presently, many employees are working from home and students are learning virtually, hence enterprise virtual private network (VPN) servers have now become a lifeline for companies/schools and their security and availability would be a major focus going forward. There is a possibility that an organization’s unpreparedness can lead to security misconfiguration in VPNs. This, in turn, could expose sensitive information on the internet and devices to Denial of Service (DoS) attacks.

