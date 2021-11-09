impact.com Names HubSpot Veteran Kim Walsh as Chief Growth Officer
Today, impact.com, the global leading partnership management platform, announced that HubSpot veteran Kim Walsh has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, impact.com, the global leading partnership management platform, announced that HubSpot veteran Kim Walsh has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. Kim’s role is to support long-term commercial success by maintaining alignment and customer centricity among all of impact.com’s go-to-market initiatives, working alongside the leaders of sales, marketing, channel partnerships, revenue operations and the APAC and EMEA regions.
“I’m thrilled to join impact.com, especially during this important time in the company’s trajectory,” said Kim Walsh. “impact.com has a strong foundation of great customers, a fantastic product, a great team and is a category leader. impact.com is well positioned to continue to capitalize on the growing partnership economy, especially given its recent acceleration. This is an incredible place to be right now and I’m excited to get started.”
“Kim has an amazing track record of building and leading a significantly sized commercial organization, as well as strengths in driving product-led and partner-led growth initiatives,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO at impact.com. “Given she has achieved so much in a company like HubSpot that is highly relevant compared to impact.com’s ecosystem, she is well positioned to help lead our next phase of go-to-market growth.”
Prior to joining impact.com, Kim spent more than a decade at HubSpot leading sales and partnerships teams. Most recently, she was Global VP, Go-to-Market Partnerships where she was responsible for growing the product and partner-led ecosystem.
This news follows impact.com’s product integration with HubSpot and new B2B SaaS offering, just announced in October.
ABOUT impact.com
The leading global partnership management platform, impact.com has been transforming the way enterprises manage and optimise all types of partnerships—including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more—since its founding in 2008. The company’s powerful, purpose-built platform helps brands, publishers and agencies build authentic, enduring and rewarding relationships with consumers by providing visibility across the entire consumer journey. impact.com users are able to aggregate, orchestrate and optimise the total value of the entire mix of partnerships with ease and transparency – driving growth and creating new value for consumers. To learn more about how impact.com’s technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Uber, TUI, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oreal, HelloFResh, Levi’s and SkyScanner, visit www.impact.com.
