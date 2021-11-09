Cavai and Seedtag help Lay’s® to spread the word of its Iconic Restaurant Flavours
Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, has launched an innovative campaign with PepsiCo’s potato crisps brand Lay’s®LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, has launched an innovative campaign with PepsiCo’s potato crisps brand Lay’s® in the Benelux, leveraging creative, conversational formats at scale within targeted content online thanks to a unique combination of its conversational formats and contextual advertising company Seedtag’s in-content placements.
Cavai has built the world’s leading global conversational advertising cloud and is working closely with brands, publishers and agencies to enable conversational experiences which boost audience engagement. Its clients experience hugely increased ROI thanks to its non-interruptive ad formats which enable two-way dialogue between audiences and brands.
In recent weeks, Cavai has worked with Lay’s® to build engagement with their consumers to ask them to vote for their favorite flavour for their recently launched flavours in collaboration with the world’s most loved quick serve restaurants KFC®, Subway® and Pizza Hut™. Conversational ads for the new range have been placed in key images within premium content thanks to Seedtag's Contextual AI Technology. These innovative, tailored placements are resulting in higher attention and viewability rates than standard IAB-sized formats.
What’s more, as part of this campaign, Lay’s® also found that consumers were 28% more likely to start a chat within Seedtag’s in-content placements. The ads’ viewability rate, meanwhile, stood at 60-65%.
Rogier Lammers, VP, Sales, Central Europe at Cavai, explains: “Seedtag and Cavai have proven a great match. At a time when contextual advertising is more critical than ever, the power of harnessing machine learning and artificial intelligence and combining it with cutting-edge creativity is powering the most relevant and engaging communications in a privacy-first world. This campaign outperformed expected results and achieved a viewability rate of 65%.”
Mirthe Enklaar, Brand Manager Lay’s® at PepsiCo Benelux comments: “It has been a pleasure to work with Cavai and Seedtag for our Lay’s® Iconic Restaurant Flavours campaign. This collaboration enabled us to engage with our consumers when it suits them - on their terms and within their universe of interest.”
Jeroen Wirz, Sales Director at Seedtag, and a specialist in contextual advertising, adds: “Premium content and brand-safe solutions are more critical today than ever. Together with Cavai and Lay’s® we have successfully combined text and image in conversational formats to seize attention and to deliver on brand objectives in a non-intrusive way. Indeed, eye-tracking has shown that in-content ads capture attention faster and retain it longer – thereby delivering outstanding performance.”
This campaign comes hot on the heels of the news that Cavai has raised over £6.5million to drive significant international expansion, at a time when its privacy-by-design conversational advertising solutions are recognised by growing numbers globally.
Cavai was founded in Oslo in 2018 and now has over 70 employees globally. As the company continues its global expansion, it is developing next-generation, user-centric marketing solutions which enable one-to-one dialogue with consumers across a variety of formats. Cavai will also be launching conversational ecommerce solutions which will integrate with local payment solutions providers and enable in-ad purchases.
As marketers move away from interruptive formats and seek privacy-by-design solutions to personalise communications and generate insights, conversational formats have helped Cavai’s clients to stand out from the competition and drive ROI whilst enabling true interactivity and bringing much-needed humanity to brand communications.
About Cavai:
Cavai is the leading global conversational advertising cloud working closely with brands, publishers and agencies to enable conversational experiences through Cavai´s proprietary ad cloud technology.
Founded in 2018, Cavai helps marketers deliver conversational ad experiences in programmatic and social buys in the same way as they would normally deliver banners and video ads. With offices across Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Munich, Barcelona, London, New York, Seattle, Montreal and Singapore, Cavai supports leading global brands and publishers in conversational advertising.
For more information on how to make advertising great again and be a part of creating the future of conversational advertising, contact the Cavai team at hello@cavai.com.
www.cavai.com
About Seedtag:
Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging solutions for relevant premium visual content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company’s contextual A.I. allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.
Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-Googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images. To this day it is a global company that has more than 200 employees and an important international presence with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.
www.seedtag.com
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com
PR Contact:
Julia Smith
Cavai PR Director
Julia@thedigitalvoice.co.uk
07799 894184
For more information:
Steffen Svartberg
Cavai Founder & CEO
steffen@cavai.com
+4790999500
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799 894184
email us here