Sugar Substitutes Market Key Trends Include New Development Methods

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of the fermentation process is a key trend gaining popularity in the sugar substitutes market. The fermentation process is increasingly being used to develop sugar substitute products from the stevia plant. Fermentation is being used by scientists as a unique method for making Rebaudioside M (Reb-M) to sustain the purity and sweetness of sugarcane in natural sugar substitute similar to regular sugar. For instance, in 2020, Amyris, a US-based biotechnology company adopted the fermentation method to expand their non-sugar sweetener products and developed zero-calorie sweeteners with a similar taste to regular sugar. The new method allows Amyris to make higher purity, higher quantity, and low-cost sustainable sugar with the best taste.

The global sugar substitutes market size is expected to grow from $17.57 billion in 2020 to $19.00 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth of the sugar substitutes market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The sugar substitutes market is expected to reach $23.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players covered in the global sugar substitutes industry are DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, PureCircle Ltd, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., JK Sucralose Inc., Stevia Corp., Sweetly Stevia, Kerry Group, Biosweet Ventures, Shandong Aojing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd, and Hunan Nutramax Inc.

North America was the largest region in the sugar substitutes market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sugar substitutes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global sugar substitutes market report is segmented by type into high intensity, low intensity, high fructose syrup, by origin into natural, artificial, by form into solid, liquid, by application into food, beverages, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, personal care.

Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (High Intensity, Low Intensity, High Fructose Syrup), By Source (Natural Synthetic), By Origin (Natural, Artificial), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Food, Beverages, Nutrition And Health Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sugar substitutes market overview, forecast sugar substitutes global market size and growth for the whole market, sugar substitutes market segments, and geographies, sugar substitutes market trends, sugar substitutes market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

