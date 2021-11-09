Veteran receives prestigious literary award for newest book
Author states that, "service in U.S Army beneficial to writing award winning fiction."
My time with the U.S Army 82nd Airborne Division was undoubtedly critical in my development as a person and writer.”USA , November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliver Phipps, former U.S Army paratrooper and best selling author recently received a major accolade for his newest book, Sane Grace. Reader’s Favorite, one of the largest book review and award sites on the internet, awarded Phipps the Gold Medal in the Fiction – Visionary category.
— Oliver Phipps
Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries. Works ranged from new independent authors to New York Times best-sellers and celebrities. The contest is broken into 140+ genres, where each work is judged against others of the same category.
“It’s truly an honor to be chosen by Readers’ Favorite for such an award. I appreciate their review and want to thank not only Readers’ Favorite but those who have read and supported my work,” stated Phipps.
Phipps passion for writing began with his pursuit of music in the 1980s and 90s. The former 82nd Airborne Division, U.S Army veteran, played percussion and wrote song lyrics for popular bands before eventually moving on to short stories and articles. Phipps was a world traveler and adventurer exploring areas across the globe before settling in the US and publishing his first book in 2004.
Sane Grace, is a sci-fi adventure taking place in the future offering a witty main character and plot line that will keep you reading. Readers can find Sane Grace for purchase on Amazon at
