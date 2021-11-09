Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Study provides Top Key Players , Worldwide Overview and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Size – USD 10.47 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.4%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solutions.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market .The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market .

Interpretation prospect:

The Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers. The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market . The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts.

Key Companies in the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market include:

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.

Objectives of the Study:

To provide with an exhaustive analysis on the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market By Function, By Type, By Application and By Region.

To cater comprehensive information on factors impacting market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)

To evaluate and forecast micro-markets and the overall market

To predict the market size, in key regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

To record and evaluate competitive landscape mapping- product launches, technological advancements, mergers and expansions

Region wise performance of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market industry

North America Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market on the basis of type, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Solutions

Customer relationship management

Fraud detection

Risk management

Performance management

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Human resource

Talent analytics

Sales & marketing

Marketing analytics

Behavioral analytics

Finance

Collection analytics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Retail

Telecommunication

Mining

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Government

Defense

Others

Key points covered in the report:

The report provides the reader with a detailed study of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market , including essential data beneficial for business.

The prominent factors driving and restraining market growth, latest product trends, and technological advancements have been extensively discussed by the authors of the report.

A broad market categorization, based on product type, application gamut, and end-user landscape, has been included in the report.

It further entails the latest product development, incorporation of new techniques, and profiles of major competitors in the market.

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market performance?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solution

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions

4.2.2.3. Increasing usage of predictive and prescriptive analytics for inventory planning

4.2.2.4. Increasing application of predictive and prescriptive analytics for remote monitoring

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Data security concern

4.2.3.2. High cost of investment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

Chapter 5. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) Continued …

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.