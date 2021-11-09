New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1 (Drugs)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B502761
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/08/21, 2223 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Drugs)
ACCUSED: Daniel Guertin
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/08/21 at approximately 2223 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Daniel Guertin (35) of Burlington, VT. While speaking with Guertin, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.
Guertin was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI- Drugs. Guertin was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Guertin consented to provide a sample of his blood at Porter Medical Center. Guertin was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by Officers with the Vergennes Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.