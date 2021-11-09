New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1 (Drugs)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B502761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/08/21, 2223 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Drugs)

ACCUSED: Daniel Guertin

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/08/21 at approximately 2223 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Daniel Guertin (35) of Burlington, VT. While speaking with Guertin, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

Guertin was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI- Drugs. Guertin was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Guertin consented to provide a sample of his blood at Porter Medical Center. Guertin was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by Officers with the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.