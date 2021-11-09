Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Study provides Trends , Top Manufacturers , Overview and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size – USD 39.92 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) market size reached USD 39.92 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global AIDC market revenue growth include rising implementation of these solutions in the e-Commerce industry and rising use in smartphones.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market .The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Automatic Identification Data Capture Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Automatic Identification Data Capture Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market .

Interpretation prospect:

The Automatic Identification Data Capture Market report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers. The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market . The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts.

Key Companies in the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market include:

Cognex Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sick AG, Honeywell International Inc., Synaptics Inc., NEC Corporation, Seagull Scientific, Inc., and Godex International Co Ltd.

Objectives of the Study:

To provide with an exhaustive analysis on the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market By Function, By Type, By Application and By Region.

To cater comprehensive information on factors impacting market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)

To evaluate and forecast micro-markets and the overall market

To predict the market size, in key regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

To record and evaluate competitive landscape mapping- product launches, technological advancements, mergers and expansions

Region wise performance of the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market industry

North America Automatic Identification Data Capture Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Automatic Identification Data Capture Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Automatic Identification Data Capture Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Automatic Identification Data Capture Market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) on the basis of offering, product, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Printer & Recorder

RFID Printers

Smart Card Printers

Label Printers

Barcode Printers

Magnetic Stripe Printers

Scanners & Readers

RFID Scanners

Magnetic Stripe Readers

Smart Card Readers

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Biometric Scanners

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Biometrics

Magnetic Strips

Smart Cards

Barcodes

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

Healthcare

Hospitality

E-commerce & Retail

Government

Others

Key points covered in the report:

The report provides the reader with a detailed study of the global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market , including essential data beneficial for business.

The prominent factors driving and restraining market growth, latest product trends, and technological advancements have been extensively discussed by the authors of the report.

A broad market categorization, based on product type, application gamut, and end-user landscape, has been included in the report.

It further entails the latest product development, incorporation of new techniques, and profiles of major competitors in the market.

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market performance?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising implementation of automatic identification and data capture

4.2.2.2. Increasing government initiatives to increase adoption

4.2.2.3. Increased utilization of automatic identification and data capture

4.2.2.4. Rising technological advancements

4.2.3. Market restrains analysis

4.2.3.1. High set-up cost of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) solutions

4.2.3.2. Concerns regarding cyberattacks and data breaches

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market By Offering Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) Continued …

