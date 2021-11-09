3D Printing Plastic Market Competitive Landscape, Demand, Research Methodology and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 775.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing plastic market is projected to be worth USD 4,480.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing plastic market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. 3D printing offers the benefit of substituting cost-prohibitive and longer lead-time in CNC manufacturing, enabling decreased production costs, particularly in the production process involving intricate parts and components. Also, in-house 3D prototyping assists in regulating Intellectual Property (IP) violations or data leaks as everything is manufactured on-site.

In March 2020, Stratasys announced the signing of a partnership agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a firm involved in smart manufacturing and a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., to expand in the manufacturing sector in India. The collaboration is intended to start a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and application consultations.

The prominent players of the global 3D Printing Plastic market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the 3D Printing Plastic products in the industry.

Prominent Players Profiled in the 3D Printing Plastic Market:

Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.

The research report gives a special focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the leading participants and offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and an investigative study for their evolution through extensive historical analysis. Additionally, the global 3D Printing Plastic market is segmented into product types, applications, regions, and end-user industries. The report utilizes Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer accurate predictions about the growth rate of the market. The study investigates and assesses the global 3D Printing Plastic market in terms of market size, market share, and revenue generation. The report also assesses the growth of the segments of the 3D Printing Plastic market over the forecast timeline.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ABS

Photopolymer

PLA

Polyamide

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid/Ink

Filament

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global 3D Printing Plastic market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the 3D Printing Plastic industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. 3D Printing Plastic Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. 3D Printing Plastic Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries



4.2.2.2. Favorable government support



4.2.2.3. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components



4.2.2.4. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High costs of the 3D printed products



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

