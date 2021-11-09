Explosion Proof Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the need to improve industrial areas' safety.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Explosion Proof Equipment market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. The rising willingness to improve protection in industrialized areas is expected to further augment the market growth. Besides, The increasing concern for preventing explosions among several industries is also expected to boost the market growth.

The report is further attuned to the changes in the market dynamics and trends pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Explosion Proof Equipment market. The pandemic has resulted in the disruptions in the workflow along with shifts in the consumer directly affecting the demands and trends of the Explosion Proof Equipment industry. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the overall Explosion Proof Equipment industry and on specific key segments of the industry. It further offers key insights into the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Explosion Proof Equipment industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Rockwell Automation Inc. has announced the acquisition of Oylo, a privately held supplier of industrial cybersecurity systems. In this rapidly developing market, the acquisition of Oylo further increases Rockwell’s global distribution platform and extends the range of cybersecurity services applicable to the industrial market.

Throughout the forecast timeframe, the prevention segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 5.8%. It is the only appropriate protection method for Zone 0, and it functions in the context of Zone 1 or 2.

Due to the rising number of production and processing of ferrous and nonferrous materials in this region, Europe is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and chemical industry is a major factor in Europe's market growth.

The study offers extensive company profiles, market share, market size, revenue contribution, financial standing, business plans, expansion tactics, along with product portfolio, gross profit margins, production and manufacturing capacity, and regional reach. The report also provides extensive coverage of strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships and agreements.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Siemens AG, R Stahl AG, Hatch Transformers Inc, Pentair plc, Bartec GmbH, and Cortem S.p.A. among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prevention

Containment

Segregation

Protection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas Explosion Protection

Dust Explosion Protection

Zone Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Zone 0

Zone 1

Zone 2

Zone 12

Zone 20

Zone 21

Zone 22

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lifting Systems

Cable Glands

Lighting Systems

Junction Boxes & Enclosures

Material Handling Systems

Switches & Sockets

HVAC

Panel Boards & Motor Starters

Surveillance & Monitoring Systems

Signaling Systems

Switchgear

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mining

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Segmentation of the Market:

North America (U.S.., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Global Explosion Proof Equipment Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Explosion Proof Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Explosion Proof Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The rising awareness to prevent explosion



4.2.2.2. The rising government initiatives for labor safety



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of standardization



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

