Dystrophin Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

High disease prevalence across the globe coupled with ongoing research & development is expected to stimulate market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dystrophin Market was valued at 1.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 28.20 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 47.00% percent. The growth of the dystrophin market is more in countries such as U.S, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom; where key muscular dystrophy drugs are available in the market.

The market is characterized by the entry of a large number of players that includes emerging companies, as well as healthcare giants. The primary factor, for the focus of market players, is the unaddressed demand for treatment of muscular dystrophy diseases for a long time. There are over 35 companies engaged in clinical trials for the launch of novel therapeutics for the treatment of DMD. However, owing to stringent regulation across the globe for drug approval, very few drug candidates have received approval by medicine regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and European Commission.

North America is expected to have a high demand on account of the product launches in the U.S. In 2017, North America dominated the dystrophin market in 2017, with a market share of 52.6; followed by Europe. The North America dystrophin market is estimated to be worth USD 45.6 billion by 2025. Factors such as high incidence of muscular dystrophy in the region, accelerated FDA approval of drug in the region, favorable funding scenario for research & development in field of DMD, high healthcare expenditure potential among the North American population, availability of medical reimbursement in the region are among key factors supporting the growth of dystrophin market in North America.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

PTC Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Wave Life Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals among others. PTC Therapeutics has a market presence through its muscular dystrophy drugs under the brand name, Emflaza, and Translarna. As of 2017, PTC Therapeutics dominated the market followed by Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1063

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Dystrophin market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Exon Skipping accounted for 45.3% of the overall industry in 2017 and will witness high growth owing to anticipated adoption across the globe after regulatory approval in Europe and other parts of the world. However, low awareness about therapeutics in developing nations is expected to hamper its growth over the forecast period.

• Emerging approaches for muscular dystrophy therapies is expected to witness significant rise at a CAGR of ~90% from 2016 to 2025 in light of favorable inclination of the industry as well as healthcare professionals towards the development of new therapies.

• Asia Pacific market was valued at USD 14.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reflect significant growth during the forecast period owing it to anticipated drug launches in the region. Favorable scenario for research and development funds and the presence of various emerging players in the region is likely to promote market growth over the forecast period. As of 2017, there is a lack of well-established effective muscular dystrophy therapy in the region, which is a significant factor for the low market share of the region.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global dystrophin market on the basis of product, approach, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

o Exondys51

o Translarna

o Emflaza

o Others

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

o Exon Skipping

o Anti-Inflammatory Therapy

o Stop Codon Read-Through

o Others Approaches

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1063

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Dystrophin market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1063

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Surgical Devices Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/surgical-devices-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-need-to-treat-chronic-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Nanomedicine Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/nanomedicine-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-need-to-treat-chronic-and-infectious-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

BCG Vaccine Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/bcg-vaccine-market-growth-driven-by-growing-demand-for-bacillus-calmette%e2%80%90guerin-bcg-vaccine-for-prevention-of-tuberculosis-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

