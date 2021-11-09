Activated Carbon Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Activated Carbon Market Size – USD 6.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%, Market trends –High industrial growth in the Asia Pacific region.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Activated Carbon market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is being driven by its wide application in the medical or pharmaceutical sectors. The activated carbon is used as an adsorbent to reduce the pollutants produced during the manufacture of drugs.

In November 2020, AquaShield launches Philips Water GoZero, a new category of Philips-branded hydration products focused on transforming how people consume water. The product makes it possible for consumers to sustainably enjoy clean and refreshing drinking water on the go from both natural sources and tap.

The prominent players of the global Activated Carbon market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Activated Carbon products in the industry.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Activated Carbon Market:

Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Prominent Systems Inc., Boyce Carbon, and Donau Carbon GmbH, among others.

The research report gives a special focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the leading participants and offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and an investigative study for their evolution through extensive historical analysis. Additionally, the global Activated Carbon market is segmented into product types, applications, regions, and end-user industries. The report utilizes Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer accurate predictions about the growth rate of the market. The study investigates and assesses the global Activated Carbon market in terms of market size, market share, and revenue generation. The report also assesses the growth of the segments of the Activated Carbon market over the forecast timeline.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Bead Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon

Other Activated Carbon

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wood/Coal

Coconut Shell

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage Processing

Automotive

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Air Purification

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Activated Carbon market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Activated Carbon industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Activated Carbon Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Activated Carbon Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Check Over Mercury Emission for Pollution Control Leading the Demand for Activated Carbon



4.2.2.2. Research and New Product Development



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Scarcity of Raw Materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

