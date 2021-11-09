Calcite Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for calcite from the paper industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global calcite market is projected to be valued at USD 14.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The calcite market is witnessing strong growth, which can be attributed to the rising demand for calcite from the paper industry. Calcite is used in paper factories as a filler material in the alkaline paper production process. A major factor responsible for the growing inclination toward calcite amongst paper producers is rising demand for bulkier paper among consumers. Calcite imparts superior optical characteristics to graphic paper and it is comparatively economical. Thus, usage of calcite for paper production is driving the market.

Emergen research has recently published a detailed report on the global calcite market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the calcite market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the calcite market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2019, Graymont made an announcement about acquisition of five lime production facilities and several limestone quarries of Sibelco located on Australia’s east coast

Precipitated calcium carbonate is considered a highly economical mineral for manufacture of high-quality paper and other paper products by the substitution of cost-prohibitive wood pulp and kaolin clay

Demand for calcite in the production of plastics and polymers is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. Calcite aids in decreasing surface energy and imparts surface gloss and opacity, thereby enhancing surface finish. Besides, with its precisely controlled particle size, calcite improves stiffness and impact strength of plastics.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global calcite market in 2019, which can be attributed to growth of end-user industries in the region, especially in developing economies, including India and China. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and rising level of disposable income of people in the region are driving the market in Asia Pacific.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

Nordkalk Corporation, Grupo Claidra, Omya AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys SA, Greer Lime Company, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Mississippi Lime Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and Mineral Technologies Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global calcite market in terms of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Offline

Online

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Polymer

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Regional Analysis of the calcite Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of calcite Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the calcite market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the calcite market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the calcite market

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Calcite Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Calcite Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the paper industry



4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the building & construction industry



4.2.2.3. Rise in infrastructure development in the APAC region



4.2.2.4. Rising demand for calcite as a substitute for kaolin



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Mining industry’s cyclic nature



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

