Greenhouse Film Industry Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Statistics, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Greenhouse Film Market Size – USD 6.31 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Improving agricultural production efficiency

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global greenhouse film market is likely to reach value of USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the growing focus of the horticulture industry on sustainable production and higher profit margins. Manufacturers of greenhouse films are trying to provide lightweight and durable polyethylene materials. Increasing research and development activities to produce materials that provide an outstanding balance of high tensile strength, light transmission, tear resistance, and light weight are expected to drive the market for greenhouse films in the near future.

In November 2019, RKW Group announced that it had invested millions in the last two years to develop advanced products with the latest technology for horticulture and agriculture sectors. Moreover, the company also expanded the capacity of its Michelstadt (Germany) and Hoogstraten (Belgium) sites. The company is also planning to launch advanced silage films and bags and greenhouse films in order to help farmers. The strategy is expected to strengthen the company’s position and help it remain competitive in the greenhouse film market in the next few years.

The report provides extensive coverage of strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships and agreements. It offers an accurate competitive landscape scenario of the Greenhouse Film market based on both regional and global scale to offer the companies insightful data to capitalize on the emerging growth prospects and maximize their investment returns.

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global greenhouse film market in terms of resin type, thickness, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

80 to 150 Microns

150 to 200 Microns

More than 200 Microns

Regional Segmentation of the Greenhouse Film Market:

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Greenhouse Film Market Report:

Critical Features:

The report on the Greenhouse Film industry sheds light on the latest growth trends and developments along with a special focus on the methodologies. Along with this, the market factors that directly influence the growth of the industry, such as market strategies adopted by the key companies, drivers, restraints, and others, are also covered in the report. Additionally, expansion tactics, product portfolio, and factors influencing the growth of the industry are offered in the report.

Industry Overview:

The study offers an analysis of the crucial market features, such as R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, strategic alliances such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to depict the growth of the key players on both the regional and global scale.

Radical Features:

The report covers an analysis of the key features such as cost volatility, production and manufacturing capacity, production and consumption rate, gross revenue, profit margins, import/export, demand and supply dynamics, growth rate, and market share and size. Along with this, the report also focuses on the macro and micro-economic factors, market trends, and divides the market into key segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools:

The report employs advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a comprehensive overview of the Greenhouse Film market. The report includes authentic and validated information about the key market players, their market reach and global position, product portfolio, and business overview. It also offers an extensive analysis of their global market position and revenue contribution by individual players.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Greenhouse Film Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Greenhouse Film Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Demand for increasing agricultural productivity



4.2.2.2. Rising demand for greenhouse protected cultivation



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Adverse effects of plastics on the environment



4.2.3.2. High cost of installation



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

