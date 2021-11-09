How are Single Donors of Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells (HUVEC)Generating Demand : Fact.MR
Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells (HUVEC) Market to register a CAGR of 10% during the years, 2021-2031. Pooled donor HUVECs to gain significant demand.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s report on the global human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVEC) market forecasts a healthy growth trajectory for the 2021-2031 forecast period. According to the study, rapid advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering are opening up new growth avenues for advanced disease treatment, particularly across areas such as oncology. Demand for human umbilical vein endothelial cell-based treatment has been gradually gaining momentum, as advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnology become increasingly overt.
As per data published by GLOBOCAN, global cancer burden rose to 19.3 million cases, while associated fatalities increased to 10 million by 2020. Amongst all the cancers, breast cancer accounts for nearly a quarter of the total cases diagnosed every year. Hence, healthcare providers are incorporating highly advanced therapeutic approaches, thereby widening the growth prospects for human umbilical vein endothelial cells.
Manufacturers are directing bulk of their investments across key regions such as China, India, and other countries in Asia Pacific. Over the years, these countries have witnessed unprecedented expansion of their existing healthcare infrastructure. This is majorly attributed to the presence of a huge population base, necessitating delivery of advanced healthcare for various chronic and infectious diseases.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By type, pooled donor-derived HUVECs are expected to experience elevated sales through 2031
Oncology to emerge as a highly promising application area for HUVEC-based treatment
The U.S. to generate multiple revenue streams for the market, across CVD treatment, oncology, and angiogenesis
Extensive development of biotechnology and cell culture studies driving demand across India
“Rapid advancements in healthcare are prompting developments across key therapeutic areas, providing enough room for the proliferation of HUVEC-based therapeutics,”remarks a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Market Segments Covered
Type
Single Donors of Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells
Pooled Donors of Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells
Application
Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Wound Healing
Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Angiogenesis
Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Tissue Engineering
Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Inflammation Treatment
Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Oncology
Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells for Other Applications
Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K
Italy
Russia
Nordics
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape
Prominent HUVEC providers as profiled by Fact.MR include Lonza Group AG, PromoCell- Human Centered Science, Merck & Co. KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lifeline, and Corning Inc. Due to the presence of such a handful of service providers, the market appears highly consolidated.
In May 2021, Merck & Co. announced 40 abstracts, seven oral presentations and seven poster discussions from company and investigator sponsored studies and external collaborations for its oncology treatment furtherance, an initiative which will likely provide tailwinds to its HUVEC portfolio.
In January 2021, PromoCell received the EXCiPACTTM certification scheme for pharmaceutical excipients to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, which implied that the company can provide tailor-made cell culture media and reagents based on each client’s end user requirements.
More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the human umbilical vein endothelial cells market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (single donors and pooled donors) and application (wound healing, angiogenesis, tissue engineering, inflammation, oncology, and others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
