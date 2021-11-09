Endpoint Security Market Forecast: Top Impacting Factors, Global Opportunity Analysis by 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

The rising number of enterprise endpoints and mobile devices having access to critical enterprise data have created a huge demand for this market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The endpoint security market is experiencing growth due to proliferation of connected devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and network devices in various industries to support their network security requirements. Increase in connected devices generates numerous endpoints in networks, this surge in endpoints is driving need for endpoint security.

In addition, the trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) amongst organizations is enabling more devices in business networks, causing increased network vulnerabilities.

It generates demand for incorporating policies for BYOD security as well as endpoint security solutions, such as encryption technologies, mobile device security, and anti-virus to protect critical enterprise assets. However, enterprise preferences toward free endpoint security solutions and lack of in-house expertise and IT resources restrain growth of the market. Endpoint security solutions are adopted for security of on-premises serversand for virtual & container workloads in public or private cloud environments, which is opportunistic for the endpoint security market.

Recent progresses in machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) are enabling a more effective approach for endpoint security. Enterprises are utilizing machine learning models to automate basic security tasks, detect malicious files, and enhance their security operations center (SOC) team's work for threat finding.

Endpoint security solutions are undergoing consolidation. Previously anti-malware & anti-virus and personal firewall products were being consolidated in single suite, similarly there is a trend of consolidation of siloed endpoint security tools into a single agent to enable centralized management of multiple security functions. The purpose of the consolidation is to simplify overall solutions for customers.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Endpoint Security Market:

• The pandemic is causing disruption of life and businesses across the world. Organizations such as healthcare, government offices, finance, and businesses are rapidly transitioning to digital media to keep their operations unhampered and improve employee safety. Organizations are experiencing new paradigms that considerably impact security aspect of operations.

• In the pandemic situation, security concerns have increased significantly, which have pushed organizations to implement mandatory policies for their employees to work from home. This change has caused increase in number of endpoints to be a part of the business network and demand forendpoint security solutions have increased for safeguarding business-critical data.

• For instance, a cooperative alert was issued by the UK and the U.S. Federal cyber agencies stating that the pandemic is being misused by hackers to compromise endpoints used by employees of businesses and organizations for remote work from home.

