Wood Preservatives Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Increasing construction of residential and non-residential buildings in developing economies is driving the global wood preservatives market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wood preservatives market is expected to reach value of USD 1,899.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need to control wood degradation issues caused by decay or fungal rot, molds, sap stain, and wood-destroying insects. Growth of the construction industry led by the rising expenditure on construction activities in developing economies is projected to drive the demand for wood preservatives during the forecast period. The rising necessity to increase service life of wood and to reduce the need for frequent replacements of wood, causing addition to deforestation, has led to the rising adoption of wood preservatives.

The Worldwide wood preservatives Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the wood preservatives industry. The report covers the wood preservatives Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the wood preservatives market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the wood preservatives market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The wood preservatives market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Koppers Holdings Inc., a global provider of wood treatment chemicals, treated wood products, and carbon compounds, announced its plans to enter the copper naphthenate wood preservatives market. The move is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the wood preservatives market during the forecast period.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 50.1% in 2019. Increasing awareness regarding the harmful effect of wood preservative chemicals on the environment and humans has led to the rising demand for eco-friendly wood preservatives among industries.

The water-based wood preservatives segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Leach resistance and eco-friendly nature of water-based wood preservatives is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global wood preservatives market in 2019. Increasing demand for bio-based wood preservatives to reduce the environmental degradation caused by chemicals in wood preservatives is driving the market in the region.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Lanxess, Lonza, Koppers, Troy Corporation, BASF Wolman GmbH, Remmers Gruppe AG, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co., Copper Care Wood Preservatives, Inc., KMG Chemicals, and Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wood preservatives market in terms of application, formulation, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Solvent-based Wood Preservatives

Water-based Wood Preservatives

Oil-based Wood Preservatives

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the wood preservatives industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of wood preservatives?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

