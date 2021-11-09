Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Insights, New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.8%, Market Trend – Advancements in healthcare infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- blood-brain barrier (BBB) market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include major prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Hunter’s Syndrome, and brain tumors. Other factors include rising healthcare expenses and increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development. Blood-brain barrier plays a vital role in protecting the brain from toxic compounds and many blood-borne disorders. It helps to prevent the circulation of compounds from the circulatory systems to Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) or brain through a particular exchange of components controlled by BBB or blood CSF barrier. This function also significantly impedes delivery of drugs to the brain. In case of central nervous system disorders, it is required to deliver drugs across this barrier and provide the appropriate therapeutic effect to the targeted location.

Ongoing technological developments in magnetic resonance imaging technology that helps to identify blood-brain barrier and introduction of advanced nanotechnology and ultrasound applications is expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.

The extensive documentation of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market gives access to all the factors expected to influence the growth prospect of the business worldwide. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

With all the data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market. Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report: - Allon Therapeutics, Inc., Angiochem Inc., Armagen Technologies, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BiOasis Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Genzyme, CarThera, Cephalon Inc., Nanomerics, and F. Hoffman La-Roche AG.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market based on application, technology, end-use, and by region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Alzheimer’s Disease

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Hunter’s Syndrome

Brain Cancer

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach

Trojan Horse Approach

Increasing Permeability

Passive Diffusion

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Research Institutes

Others

The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Overview of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) industry

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing geriatric population.

4.2.2.2. Rising incidences of neurological diseases.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Risk of leakage in blood-brain barrier

4.2.3.2. High cost of treatment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Alzheimer’s Disease

5.1.2. Epilepsy

5.1.3. Parkinson’s Disease

5.1.4. Multiple Sclerosis

5.1.5. Hunter’s Syndrome

5.1.6. Brain Cancer

Continued...!

