Emotn Store: An Unlimited Free Downloadable TV Store
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotn store (https://app.emotn.com/), this is an application store specifically for Android TV, Android set-top boxes and Android projectors. With it, other similar App Stores can be eliminated.
As an application store, it brings technological innovation and industrial replacement. It covers different types of applications, from life to technology, from entertainment to news. Only what you can't think of, nothing it can't do.
In addition, the Emotn store can be downloaded for an unlimited number of times. As a free store application, it does not set any download threshold. Regardless of the region, users can download the Emotn store for free and unlimited times. At the same time, its capacity is very small, only 15MB of storage, so users don't have to worry about not having enough memory.
The first and greatest advantage is that it does not contain any advertisements. Whether in the process of watching the video or on the main page of the Emotn store, there are no paid or free advertisements. The Emotn Store has absorbed the advantages of other stores and optimized it on this basis. Other stores have not done it and may have some annoying pop-up pages, these pages are some spam ads. If you accidentally click it, a web page will pop up, which is annoying.
The second is that the Emotn store does not log in to the account. This means that it will not obtain the user's personal information, nor will it save the user's download history or browsing status, giving users sufficient privacy and information security.
Besides, why can users uninstall other similar products after downloading the Emotn store? Emotn store has covered all the applications in all other application stores, including Dangbei Store. That is, the Emotn store is the backbone of a big tree, and other application stores, such as Google Store, Dangbei Store, and Apple Store are the branches and leaves of this big tree.
Finally, the Emotn store also has a weather forecast function, although it is just a small plug-in. But it embodies the humanized function of the Emotn store. It can be seen that it manufactures software entirely from the perspective of consumers, which fully embodies the people-oriented concept. Here below are the entrances for you to download Emotn TV Store.
Emotn TV Store Offcial Website: https://app.emotn.com/
TVsBook Download Place: https://www.tvsbook.com/resources/emotn-store.20/
Anna Swift
