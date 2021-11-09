Office of the Governor: Governor Ige takes world stage at COP26 Climate Change Conference in Scotland

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 8, 2021

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige participated in several events at the COP25 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland today. They included a panel discussion called Role of States and Regions in the Climate Decade with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, and a press conference entitled U.S. Governors United on Climate Action and a Net-Zero Future with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker.

Gov. Ige outlined what Hawaiʻi has done so far, and initiatives he hopes to implement in the future to combat climate change. They include preparing for electric planes for inter-island flights, requiring state employees to rent electric vehicles when on business trips and planting 100 million trees across the state by 2030.

"We did see one of the silver linings of this pandemic, as all business and organizations found ways to work from home. We saw how rapidly our air cleared and oceans restored vibrant coral communities. And we do know that if we give nature an opportunity, it will help us more than we ever realized," said Gov. Ige.

Gov. Ige also participated in a U.S. Department of Energy panel discussion with DOE Deputy Secretary David Turk.

Tomorrow, the governor participates in a panel discussion called A State-Federal Partnership for a Net-Zero Future Event.

Gov. Ige is scheduled to participate in the COP26 Climate Change Conference until the end of this week.

Gov. David Ige:

“….State employees to rent electric vehicles whenever they are available. We have created rebates to build infrastructure for transition of our transportation all across the state.

We are tackling the hardest part of transportation which is conversion of aviation and marine transportation.

We are preparing for electric planes for interisland flights and sustainable aviation fuels for longer flights.

We’re looking at switching our inter island shipping to local sustainable biofuels,

Hydrogen to power our medium and heavy-duty vehicles and equipment for longer distance transportation.

And while pursing negative emissions through our natural and working lands, we do know that investments in our natural resources give us the best opportunity to capture more carbon than we emit.

We did see one of the silver linings in this pandemic, as all business and organizations went from working from home, we saw how rapidly our air cleared and oceans restored vibrant coral communities. And we do know that if we give nature an opportunity, they will help us more than we ever realized.

I committed Hawaii to 100 million trees as part of the 1 trillion tree initiative, looking to enhance carbon sequestration. All of these actions make Hawaii more resilient, as an island, we have to take a holistic approach and our community understands that in order for us to be successful, we have to come together and work together. Because in our history, we know when we work together, we can do great things. Thank you.”

