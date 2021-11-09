Florida State Parks Specialty License Plate Exceeds Presale Target in One Month
Sales will provide significant and ongoing funding to enable us to protect and preserve our award-winning park system
This is a fantastic achievement and shows just how popular our state parks are and why people want to support them in this way."
The Florida State Parks Foundation has announced that presales of the Florida State Parks specialty license plate have already soared past the 3,000-sale target needed for the plate to go into production.
Those who preordered the plate will be able to receive their plate in early-spring 2022. Florida State Parks specialty license plates are still available for purchase online, and $25 from each plate sold will directly benefit the Florida State Parks Foundation.
“This is a fantastic achievement and shows just how popular our state parks are and why people want to support them in this way,” said Foundation President Tammy Gustafson.
“We’re pleased to have met our presale goal so quickly,” said Eric Draper, Director of the Florida Park Service. “Not only are we grateful for this new fundraising opportunity, but we’re also excited to see people showing off their Florida State Parks pride on their vehicles.”
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles requires that all organizations wishing to introduce a new specialty license plate presell 3,000 units before they begin production. The DMW allows two years to meet this goal. The Florida State Parks specialty plate reached 3,000 presales in just 34 days.
“We not only hit our 3,000 target in just one month, we have flown past it,” Gustafson said. “Funds from the sale of the Florida State Parks license plate will provide significant and ongoing funding to enable us to protect and preserve our award-winning park system.”
The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.
The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.
