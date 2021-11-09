PetDine Eliminates 263,565 lbs of Waste Each Year
Company Advances Sustainability Measures with PCR Packaging Options
PetDine takes seriously the responsibility to multiply global impact by offering clients, consumers and pets sustainable solutions that protect our planet and make it a healthy habitat for all.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a large contract manufacturer of pet supplements and treats, is now utilizing bottles, SURPs and scoops that contain Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) content on behalf of its clients. The move advances PetDine’s Sustainability Mission and one of its six sustainability goals, designed to decrease its manufacturing carbon ‘pawprint’ and provide clients and end-consumers with more environmentally friendly products and materials.
— Amelia Den Boer, PetDine Sustainability Manager
Of PetDine’s sustainability goals, one target is to have all purchased plastic jars and bottles contain PCR content by 2023 across all its facilities in Illinois and Colorado. Providing PCR liquid-product bottles and powder-product scoops boosts the company’s progress of achieving the overall initiative and eliminates landfill waste by 263,565 lbs per year.
“In July, PetDine announced a series of measurable, strategic initiatives to be the driving force for heightened sustainability within our operational footprint,” said Amelia Den Boer, PetDine Sustainability Manager. “As we reach our sustainability targets, we will continue to find more, innovative ways to promote and strengthen sustainability in the pet industry and specifically within pet product manufacturing. PetDine takes seriously the responsibility to multiply global impact by offering clients, consumers and pets sustainable solutions that protect our planet and make it a healthy habitat for all.”
The growing market for pet treats and supplements within the pet industry further prompted the transition to PCR material usage, resulting in a significant reduction in landfill waste. As with all PetDine processes, sourced PCR packaging materials will undergo extensive quality control testing by PetDine’s Quality Assurance team to ensure products meet its industry-leading, quality standards.
“PetDine holds itself accountable and actively pursues ‘made better’ options for all pet supplements and treats we manufacture,” said Tirrel Miller, PetDine Director of Quality. “This initiative is an investment in helping our environment, providing more sustainability opportunities for our clients, and, ultimately, exceeding client and end-customer expectations with the highest quality product packaging—all of which is how we and our clients can flourish in the pet industry.”
For more information on PetDine’s PCR initiative and its Sustainability Mission, visit petdinellc.com/sustainability-in-pet-manufacturing or contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
# # #
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine, a division of ADM, is a contract manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom pet supplements and treats. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders, dental and long goods, baked treats and kibble. PetDine works with clients to customize pet products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
Justin Boling
PetDine
+1 9706926134
justin@petdinellc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn