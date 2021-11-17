Already a Standout in Legal Technology, Emergent Celebrates Their Newest Lawyer’s Choice Award
Canadian Lawyer magazine recognizes Emergent once again with an award for their Estate Planning & Vault Manager software.
It’s always an honor to be a leading supplier of Wills & Estates software to Canada’s law firms.”MISSISSAUGA, ONT, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergent's top-rated Estate Planning & Vault Manager software program has landed another Canadian Lawyer Readers’ Choice Award. Voted on by the magazine’s readership as a top solution for law firms, the software program won its recognition in the sub-category of Estates, Wills & Trusts in Practice Areas Specific Software/Solutions. Emergent is noted for their achievement with substantial coverage in the November issue of the Canadian Lawyer magazine.
Darren Cooper, President & CEO of Emergent, said of the award, “We’re happy to have won this award several times in our company’s history. That cannot, however, minimize the fact that readers have chosen us again this year. It’s just another indicator that shows how well our comprehensive services continue to meet the ongoing needs of our clients. It’s always an honor to be a leading supplier of Wills & Estates software to Canada’s law firms.”
Just over one year ago, Emergent celebrated the milestone of nearly 500k client documents in storage in their award-winning vault management software. Noted by the industry as Canada’s best for the estate planning industry, Estate Planning & Vault Manager is a digital workhorse. It seamlessly simplifies items like drafting Wills, Powers of Attorney, Representation Agreements, Enduring Powers of Attorney, Personal Directives, Reporting Letters, and more, including automatic tracking of clauses in signed documents so reminders are customer-tailored. The software is designed to automate codicils, letters to insurers, and all other estate planning documents.
Cooper adds, “Emergent’s Estate Planning & Vault Manager makes it easy for practitioners to focus on strategy and providing the best service for each client”
About Key Media:
Key Media is the publisher of Canadian Lawyer Magazine is an award-winning global media company that connects market-leading products to business communities and product providers via print, online media, and events. With seven offices worldwide, the publisher caters to numerous sectors of the marketplace.
About Emergent:
Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and proves the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. A few of their products include corporate records management, Wills & Estates, and the Virtual Minute Book - Canada’s most popular and widely recognized virtual minute book software.
